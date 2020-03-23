Doctors at Pittsburgh medical center clash with hospital administrators over coronavirus policy

A Pittsburgh-based hospital system faces growing dissension from hundreds of its doctors over its controversial decision to continue routine clinic visits and certain elective surgeries in the face of COVID-19.

Nearly 300 medical residents, fellows and attending physicians at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) signed an open letter to administrators of the $21 billion nonprofit hospital system and insurer, which owns 40 hospitals and hundreds of clinical locations and outpatient facilities — principally in Pennsylvania, but with outposts in Ireland, Italy and China.

The doctors urged administrators to reverse course and delay “truly non-urgent outpatient appointments and elective surgeries” in light of the continued uncertainty about the prevalence of the coronavirus in their community, the risks to hospital staff and other patients of contracting the virus from undiagnosed carriers, and the need to conserve personal protective equipment and ventilators that are already in short supply.

“While we understand the financial implications inherent in keeping patients at home,” the doctors wrote, “the benefits clearly outweigh these risks in the context of a global pandemic.”

The UPMC doctors’ letter was delivered to administrators on Wednesday, March 18, and has continued to gain signatories into the weekend. As of Monday, more than 300 doctors had signed the letter.

While the doctors stressed the immediate issues of arresting the spread of COVID-19 and preserving limited resources, UPMC’s administrators appear more focused on putting the hospital on a long-term footing.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Yahoo News also obtained an internal policy document issued by UPMC administrators that makes the case that the hospital system needs to learn to live with COVID-19 for months to come.

The administrators wrote that they expect COVID-19 cases to persist “for the foreseeable future,” and therefore “balancing the ongoing clinical needs of our patients with avoidance of unnecessary exposure requires a nuanced approach — not an across-the-board cancelling of clinics and procedures.”

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a specialist in emergency medicine and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, agreed that hospitals need to “take a nuanced approach” to managing elective procedures, informed by the spread of the outbreak in the surrounding area and the resources the hospital has available.

An elective procedure is one that can be scheduled in advance, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s optional. “People use the word ‘elective,’ and the public thinks that’s cosmetic,” Adalja said, pointing out that elective procedures range from cosmetic procedures to operations for life-threatening conditions, like biopsies to detect cancer. As they cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, “hospitals need to look at the needs of the patient population they serve,” Adalja said.

No experts consulted by Yahoo News disagreed that some elective procedures are so important to a patient’s health that they ought to go forward. However, they explained that acknowledging that need does little to resolve the difficult policy questions healthcare providers face.

“We’re facing a really unprecedented situation here,” said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, a primary care physician and public health professor at Columbia University. “Hospitals and health systems have never been faced with the impending level of potentially serious and critical cases that could result from the pandemic. Hospitals and health systems aren’t currently really set up for this level of acuity all at the same time. … So anyone who’s saying, ‘Hey, business as usual has to keep going on’ is not really appreciating the dimensions and the scale and the severity of this pandemic.”