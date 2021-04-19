Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deena Beasley
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Deena Beasley

(Reuters) - Resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients to be aware of the telltale symptoms, according to heart doctors and other medical experts.

U.S. health regulators recommended last week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after six cases of rare brain blood clots, accompanied by low platelet levels, were reported in women following vaccination, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States. A panel of expert advisors to U.S. health agencies will meet later this week to determine whether the pause should continue, with a decision expected as early as Friday.

"My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." “I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment."

Scientists have yet to establish a direct link between the J&J vaccine and the unusual blood clots, which have also been identified among a tiny fraction of people who received AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine outside of the United States. It is not clear how long it would take to determine whether the vaccines cause such symptoms.

In the meantime, however, scientists say that both vaccines remain important tools to help combat a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 3 million people globally. The key will be communicating to doctors and patients how to look out for a “one-in-a-million” side effect.

"It made sense to pause it," said Dr. Rishi Mehta, associate medical director of inpatient operations at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, referring to use of the J&J vaccine. "We should say: ‘Listen the side effects are rare, but there is a potential for you to get them and these are what you should look out for... We are talking about headaches, abdominal pain, confusion."

The American Heart Association on Friday said other potential symptoms, which could occur up to two weeks after vaccination, are blurry vision, fainting, sensory changes, seizures, leg pain or shortness of breath.

Doctors will also need to be vigilant when it comes to treatment. Cases identified so far are of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), or blood clots in the brain's veins, rather than in the arteries, which is the case for most strokes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said patients who exhibit clot-related symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should not be given heparin, a blood thinner that is widely used to treat clotting disorders, at least until additional testing to determine whether they have low platelet counts. The rare combination of clotting and low platelets signals a condition called heparin-associated thrombocytopenia, and giving heparin can cause harm.

The FDA warned healthcare providers that use of heparin in these cases could even be fatal and advised them to strongly consider non-heparin anticoagulants and high-dose intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) instead.

"You would need to do a few tests with anyone who has symptoms like this, and based on those tests, you would be reasonably positioned to treat without putting the person at risk,” Dr. Jeffrey Berger, a cardiologist focused on blood clotting disease at New York University.

According to details published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Friday, a 48-year-old woman who had the J&J shot was transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being diagnosed with extensive blood clotting, or thrombosis. She was treated with heparin, but her condition worsened and she was switched to a different anticoagulant and IVIG. The patient remained critically ill at the time of the report.

"If they give heparin they can make matters worse, so that's a good reason to call the attention to this," Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters.

Doctors said the pause in J&J vaccinations allows time for hospital systems to update their own recommendations.

"It's certainly a very serious condition, but there are recommendations for treatment," said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, infectious disease specialist, University of California at Los Angeles. "Prior to this, someone who had the vaccine and had a headache, our first idea wouldn't be to consider CVST and order the labs and imaging to assess that."

Officials at J&J and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

    "These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said. SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns. South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

  • FDA tells Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to stop manufacturing

    The U.S government had put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant following the incident when workers conflated ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. The request to stop manufacturing is the latest setback to Emergent and the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who took the shot. Emergent said the U.S. FDA had started a review of the plant last week and requested the halt in manufacturing.

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Every state open for COVID-19 vaccines; J&J vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says: Live COVID-19 updates

    Every U.S. adult eligible to get a vaccine, Chicago public schools set to reopen after going fully remote last year. The latest COVID updates.

  • Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

    The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas. Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added. The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • US officials may need 2 weeks or more to determine if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine causes rare blood clots

    The CDC still might not have enough data to evaluate a blood clot link by its Friday meeting, two senior health officials told Politico.

  • NASA scores Wright Brothers moment with first helicopter flight on Mars

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said. The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration on Mars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan. Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound (1.8-kg) solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.

  • The Moderna CEO's Bold Statement That May Mean Bad News for Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) beat Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) to market with a coronavirus vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Moderna's candidate in December. Novavax expects to report U.S. phase 3 trial data in the coming weeks and complete an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request this quarter.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter took flight for the first time, opening the door for a new generation of space drones

    The Perseverance rover carried Ingenuity to Mars in its belly, and now the space drone has flown. It's the first helicopter flight on another planet.

  • The public’s expectation of perfection: Risk of blood clot from Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is 0.00009%

    ‘It’s the same perceptual problem when we blindly drive to the airport texting, yet worry about the airplane.’

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson sustains concussion from fall vs. Celtics

    Juan Toscano-Anderson got hurt on a typical JTA play.

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

    VIENNA (Reuters) -A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran's chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as China's delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said after a meeting of remaining parties to the 2015 deal that the Iranian delegation had submitted proposed texts on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and that work on a common text, "at least in areas where there are common views", could begin.

  • California hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic must get priority access to jobs with former employers, a new law says

    Under Gov. Newsom's bill, California hotels and airports could be fined if they don't prioritize staff laid off due to COVID-19 when they hire again.

  • Tight ends will play ‘major part’ in South Carolina’s offense, Erik Kimrey says

    The Gamecocks have a lot of unproven talent at the position but need pass-catching threats.

  • Grey's Anatomy : Sarah Drew Shares First Look at Her Return — 'April Is Back'

    Actress Sarah Drew played Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy for nine seasons before she was written off the show in 2018

  • All U.S. adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, meeting Biden's April 19 deadline

    All 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have made U.S. adults over the age of 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, successfully meeting the April 19 deadline set by President Biden.Why it matters: The landmark speaks to the increased pace of the national vaccination campaign, but will increase pressure on the federal government, states and pharmaceutical companies to provide adequate vaccine supply and logistics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than half of the country's adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about a third are fully vaccinated.The U.S. is now administering some 3.2 million doses daily, up from about 2.5 million a month earlier, according to the New York Times.The state of play: Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont were the last states to make the vaccine available to all adults on Monday. Between the lines: The U.S. is on pace to vaccinate 70% of its population by mid-June, according to the Times. But vaccine hesitancy and the lack of FDA-authorized vaccines for children could prove to be hurdles on the country's path to herd immunity.Go deeper: White House pushing vaccine eligibility with media blitzLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, According to the CDC

    It can be scary, to not trust your own mind, and that's the betrayal sufferers of dementia feel every day—and there are many of them. "Of those at least 65 years of age, there" are "projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060," says the CDC. "Because dementia is a general term, its symptoms can vary widely from person to person. People with dementia have problems with" the following symptoms you're about to read about. See what the CDC says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 You May Have Memory Issues "Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities," says the CDC. "Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging." Memory loss—"forgetting events, repeating yourself or relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders)"—is a key signifier. 2 You May Have Attention Issues Your mind might wander, or you may be making many mistakes, like "misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something," says the CDC. 3 You May Have Communication Issues You may have "new problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying 'that thing on your wrist that tells time' instead of 'watch')." 4 You May Have Trouble With Reasoning, Judgment, and Problem Solving If you find yourself having "challenges in planning or solving problems: having trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years," then that is cause for concern. 5 You May Have Issues With Visual Perception Beyond Typical Age-Related Changes in Vision Are you "having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often?" Then that is a sign of dementia.RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta 6 These Are Other Signs That May Point to Dementia The CDC days the following can be worrying signs:"Getting lost in a familiar neighborhoodUsing unusual words to refer to familiar objectsForgetting the name of a close family member or friendForgetting old memoriesNot being able to complete tasks independently" 7 What to Do If You Fear You Have Dementia Contact a medical professional if you're in need of help. "A healthcare provider can perform tests on attention, memory, problem solving and other cognitive abilities to see if there is cause for concern," says the CDC. "A physical exam, blood tests, and brain scans like a CT or MRI can help determine an underlying cause." So see your doctor, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise