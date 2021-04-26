Doctors and COVID-19 patients in India are turning to social media in desperate pleas for oxygen, blood plasma, and ICU beds

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
india second covid wave
India hits world record COVID-19 cases. REUTERS/Amit Dave

  • Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp have been flooded with desperate calls for COVID-19 help from people in India.

  • Doctors, politicians, and patients are seeking oxygen, ICU beds, and blood plasma.

  • India's COVID-19 daily cases hit a world record on Sunday, with 350,000 new cases.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In India, social-media platforms are flooded with requests for oxygen, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and blood plasma amid the deepening COVID-19 crisis.

India recorded more than 350,000 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking the world record for the fifth consecutive day.

Doctors, politicians, and COVID-19 patients and their loved ones are using hashtags #CovidSOS and #COVIDEmergency2021 in Twitter posts to plead for supplies, The Verge first reported. Groups on WhatsApp and Facebook such as HumanKind Global are full of people searching for blood plasma and oxygen to help COVID-19 patients, The Verge reported.

Hospitals in the country are struggling to cope with shortages of beds and oxygen supplies - some say they only have a few hours' of oxygen supply left. Crematoriums are also starting to melt from operating for so long.

Prashant Kanojia, member of the Rashtriya Lok Dal party in India and a former journalist, on Sunday tweeted with the hashtag #CovidSOS that a hospital in Meerut, north India, needed urgent oxygen supplies.

Read more: Hospitals in India are turning patients away and COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing. But Prime Minister Modi is on the campaign trail and ignoring the crisis.

In response to a thread by journalist Swati Chaturvedi to amplify people's requests for help, one Twitter user said her relative was a critical cancer patient who couldn't be transferred to ICU because there were no beds available.

Another Twitter user replied to the thread, saying that their friend's father was "extremely critical" and needed a ventilator urgently in the National Capital Region of India.

Vinay Srivastava, an Indian journalist who had COVID-19, tweeted on April 16 that his oxygen levels had dropped and that he needed medical help. He was denied healthcare because he didn't have the right paperwork, local media reported. He died the day after his Twitter plea.

Hemant Rajaura, a health reporter for Hindustan Newspaper, tweeted on Sunday that the oxygen supply in Irene Hospital in New Delhi had dropped, endangering patients.

The day before, he tweeted that Delhi needed 700 tons of oxygen to cope with demand, but that only 330 tons was reaching the city.

The US on Sunday said it would provide supplies for testing, drugs, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and vaccines to help India fight its current coronavirus wave. Less than 2% of India's population is fully vaccinated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • COVID patients in India begging for hospital beds and oxygen

    While hospitals are overcrowded in Delhi, elsewhere patients are being turned away due to low supplies in oxygen and beds.

  • Authorities in India scramble to get oxygen tanks to COVID-19 patients

    "We are all just scarred and I think very, very scared," said independent journalist Smita Sharma.

  • India Covid latest: Delhi extends lockdown as infection peak of 500,000 cases a day ‘weeks away’

    Senior virologist predicts that crisis may still be two weeks away from peak

  • Global response to Covid-19 crisis in India

    The U.S. is pledging to give “immediate medical aid” to India, including drug treatments, testing kits, ventilators, PPE and oxygen supplies. So far, only 1.5% of India’s population is fully inoculated, and for the fourth day in a row, India broke another world record in daily new Covid-19 infections with nearly 350,000 on Sunday.

  • Oprah Was “Surprised” That Meghan and Harry Discussed Racism During Their Tell-All Interview

    “What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were.”

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Zendaya Stuns in a Custom Valentino Cutout Dress and Bulgari Diamonds at the 2021 Oscars

    Law Roach outdid himself.

  • Dr. Fauci Clarifies if You'll Need Vaccine Booster

    You've got your COVID-19 vaccine, or are about to—but how long will that protection last? Will you need a booster shot? Or have to go back every year, like you do for flu shots? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about this with CNN's Jim Acosta. The two also discussed when you could take your mask off this summer, among other subjects. Read on for 5 key takeaways that might save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Offered Clarification About Vaccine Boosters Dr. Fauci was asked when we'd all need another shot, in addition to the ones we've already gotten. "So one of the things that I've noticed, there's been some confusion about, that I like to clarify, that when you talk about the need of a third shot in the two shot regimen, you're not talking about efficacy because right now, I mean, right away, 14 days after your second dose, you have a very, very effective vaccine and you are highly, highly protected," said Dr. Fauci. As for when you might need a booster? "You know, Jim, we don't know," said Dr. Fauci. "I mean, likely it'll be a shot and it might be one that you'll need periodically—similar to what we do with influenza. We don't know that, but you want to be prepared for it. And that's exactly what we're doing. We're staying prepared unless the durability starts to go down. We want to be prepared to keep it up at a level that's highly protective." 2 Dr. Fauci Said You'll Soon Hear About Going Outside Without a Mask The CDC is expected to announce tomorrow new guidance for when you need and don't need a mask outside. "The one thing for sure is that thing that's on a lot of people's minds is what about outdoors?" said Dr. Fauci. "Cause obviously a lot of people are going to be spending a lot of time more outdoors now because the weather is getting really nice—beautiful spring weather. You're going to be seeing people wanting to do things outdoors without masks. And it's common sense to know that the risk when you are outdoors, which we have been saying all along, is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it's even lower. So you're going to be hearing about those kinds of recommendations soon." 3 Dr. Fauci Said He Wishes Everyone Would Show Up for Their Second Shot "We've learned this morning from the CDC that about 8% of Americans have missed their second dose back in March. That number was just over 3%. I know you're a numbers guy. I know you're a data guy. What are the implications of that?" asked Acosta.Dr. Fauci said it was natural that some people would forget, or otherwise not be able to get their second dose. "I'd like it to be a 0%," he said, "but I'm not surprised that there are some people who do that. In fact, when you have other vaccines, such as the herpes zoster vaccine, that's the kind of thing that the percentage of people who don't show up for the second dose is even more than that. So that's not something that's specific to the" COVID vaccine, he said. 4 Dr. Fauci Said He Hopes the J&J Pause Fosters a Sense of Security, Not Doubt Dr. Fauci was asked about the pause—and then restart—of the distribution of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which has been linked to 13 cases of blood clots among women. "One of the things that I think people aren't fully appreciating," said Dr. Fauci, "is that when you talk to people, many of them realize that the very fact that the CDC and the FDA caused this temporary pause really is a reflection of how seriously we take safety. So as opposed to being something that is going against people getting vaccines, I think they're going to realize if you ask somebody why they're hesitant, there are a number of reasons. One of them that's a predominant reason is that people might be concerned about safety." And he hopes the CDC taking precautions makes you feel they are safe.RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 5 Dr. Fauci Says Here's What We Need to Get Back to Normal "Scientists believe 70 to 85% of the population must be fully vaccinated," said Acosta, "so we can return to pre pandemic life as we knew it….Do you think we're going to hit that target number that we're looking for?""We are estimating—because we don't know—we're estimating that that's about 70 to 85%. However, even before you get to that, as you get more and more people vaccinated, you will reach a point even before them, where you'll start to see the number of cases going down dramatically—not necessarily complete total protection, but the number of cases going down dramatically. Right now, we're averaging about 60,000 cases per day. On a seven day average, as we get lower and lower and lower, you're going to be seeing a gradual diminution of the restrictions and a more progressive moving towards normality. It's not going to be like a light switch on and off we go from where we are right now to completely normal. It's going to be a gradual getting with regards to what you can do—outdoors, which you can do travel, outdoor sports, stadiums, theaters, restaurants, little by little. You'll be seeing that approach to normal." 6 How to Get to "Normal" Faster So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India's COVID crisis

    Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States.

  • You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Here, Says Dr. Gupta

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has been called "America's Doctor" but before he was on every TV channel, there was another man who may have claimed that title: CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The clear-eyed medical professional appeared on CNN's New Day program the other day to discuss what you should and should not do if you're vaccinated, and why we're not out of the woods yet. Read on for 5 essential points from the doctor—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Gupta Says You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Indoors—So Should You Wear a Mask Outside? Do we need to wear a mask outside—even if you're vaccinated? "Let me try and answer it this way," said Dr. Gupta. "I think that the vast majority of viral transmission is not happening outside. In fact, we put together some of the numbers we've talked about, the fact that overall, if you look at new cases of people becoming infected, fewer than 10% are happening outdoors….It's about close to 19 times less likely to happen outdoors versus indoors." However, Dr. Gupta says that doesn't mean you can wear a mask outdoors—keep reading to see what to consider before taking yours off. 2 Dr. Gupta Says Consider These Factors Before Removing Your Mask "So what are the factors then that make that different?" said Dr. Gupta about what's dangerous outside and what isn't. "I'd say for the most part, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors—there's countries around the world like Israel that says you no longer need to do that. I think you just got to use common sense here. I mean, the virus is contagious. It doesn't like to be outdoors. It doesn't like to be in the sunlight, but if you are closely clustered together, if there's lots of people in a single area, if you're going to be there for long periods of time—and a very important caveat is, what is the sort of viral transmission in your area? If there's a lot of virus spreading in your area, a lot of positive tests…you may consider that then if you're going to be in that sort of situation….There's a lot of factors that go into this. What is the likelihood I'm going to breathe in someone else's air—that's basically it—number of people, the type of setting, obviously indoors versus outdoors. And what is the overall viral spread in your community?" 3 Dr. Gupta Says Indoor Dining in a Full Capacity Restaurant is a No-No Is it safe to sit in a restaurant? "I think it's one of the most common questions I get from my own family and friends," said Dr. Gupta. "The thing about indoor dining—it still, if it's truly indoors, is that the ventilation in there is the big question. This gets back to what I was just talking about. How likely are you to breathe in someone else's air now. If everyone's been vaccinated—then I think you're in a much different sort of position. People are not likely to get sick and they're not likely to be spreading the virus. But if you're in an area of the country where there's still a lot of virus spreading, you're obviously coming across lots of different households and you obviously have to remove your mask to eat or drink—that's the big concern in most places in the country." As for "full capacity, indoor dining—I can't imagine that it would be advised. I mean, it's just still too risky that there's still too great a chance that you're going to actually potentially be exposed to the virus. I think limited capacity and looking at what the virus is doing in your community for where I live. For example, I think it'd be very hard to justify full capacity, indoor dining, maybe over the next few months—we'll get to that point or maybe even a few weeks into the summer, but we're not quite there yet."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 4 Dr. Gupta Says Cases May Go Up and Down All Year If there's vaccine hesitancy, will that slow our chances of getting to herd immunity, and this the end of the pandemic? "What we could see, and this could be a real model, is that we may still dip into herd immunity over the summer," said Dr. Gupta, "in part, because the virus will just start to dissipate a little bit with the warmer weather—more people being outside. You may not get as much spread, but we could see a resurgence then in the fall. People often think of this herd or community immunity as the final destination, which we hope it is, but it is possible that you could sort of dip in and out of that as well, which is why over these next few months, it's so important to get as many people vaccinated as possible." 5 Dr. Gupta Wondered How Many People Have Immunity—That's the Important Question "We keep measuring this by the number of vaccinations, which is a very reasonable measure," said Dr. Gupta. "The real question we're trying to ask is how many people out there have immunity to this virus? And that is made up of people who've been vaccinated, but also people who have been previously infected—now, that's probably a pretty significant number. We don't know really still how many people have been previously infected because we've never had adequate testing and we still don't, but people say it's probably three times the official number two and a half to three times the official number. So you maybe have 80 to a hundred million people who have immunity from having been previously infected—another layer of nuance. Some of those people have then become vaccinated. So you can't count them twice. There's a lot that's wrapped into it. All of it to say vaccination numbers, plus a degree of natural immunity, is actually going to be helpful. I'm not suggesting anyone get infected to get immunity, but I'm saying it's probably gonna be helpful when you add these numbers together." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • New GOP law in Iowa flags 294,000 voters as inactive because they didn’t vote in the last election

    Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive, Iowa’s election office confirmed Monday.

  • Nicola Sturgeon's £6 billion spending promise 'disconnected' from reality

    Nicola Sturgeon's election pledge of a £6 billion spending splurge suffers from a "disconnect" from the financial reality her government will face as Scotland recovers from the pandemic, an impartial analysis has warned. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) concluded the manifestos of all three of Scotland's main political parties in the Holyrood election – the SNP, Tories and Labour – lacked "credibility" by making expensive spending pledges "without any serious attempt to provide costings, or to say how they would be paid for". The respected economic think tank said Scotland's politicians are failing to level with voters and paying for the billions of pounds of pledges would likely mean hiking taxes or cutting spending in other areas. Surging costs for health and social care could easily absorb three-quarters of the projected cash increase in the Scottish Government’s budget over the next few years, it said, leaving little left over for the range of promises of extra spending that have been made. Although the damning criticism was levelled at all three parties, Ms Sturgeon's SNP is on course for a landslide victory in next week's election, meaning her manifesto will be the one to be implemented. David Phillips, associate director at the IFS, also warned that a separate Scotland would have to "make sure it cut its cloth to fit the size of its own purse, rather than having fiscal transfers from the rest of the UK". The IFS has previously found that the Scottish Government's spending on services is 30 per cent higher than the equivalent funding in England, with the additional money almost entirely coming from the Barnett formula and the block grant from the UK Treasury.

  • Trent Reznor Says That New Nine Inch Nails Music Is Imminent

    Good news for Nine Inch Nails fans. After a year of composing music, it seems like Trent Reznor is ready to write some new Nine Inch Nails songs. Moments after accepting the Oscar for Best Original Score for the film Soul at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony, Reznor and Ross told reporters that "We…

  • New U.S. COVID cases fall sharply last week, deaths lowest since October

    Michigan still led the states in new cases per capita, though new infections fell 29% last week compared to the previous seven days. New cases also fell by over 20% in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the states with the next highest rates of infection based on population.

  • COVID-19 case tracker: Updating the spread of coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide

    A daily coronavirus update to help you follow the spread of COVID-19 across the US and the world as the COVID vaccine begins to make progress.

  • Biden Announces Aid to India as Country Copes With Pandemic Surge

    "Just as India sent assistance to the United States... we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.