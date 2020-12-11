Doctors debunk 13 vaccine myths

Alexandra Appolonia

Following is a transcript of the video.

Maria Elena Bottazzi: "The best place to get vaccines is in the buttocks." Well, as much as I love the buttocks, I have to say that primarily vaccines can also be received in your arms.

Nipunie Rajapakse: Myth seven, "It is not necessary to vaccinate babies." It is definitely necessary to vaccinate babies.

Bottazzi: "Vaccines are not tested enough." This is definitely a myth, because vaccines are tested all the time.

Rajapakse: Hi, my name is Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse. I'm a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

Bottazzi: I am Maria Elena Bottazzi, and I am a microbiologist, virologist, and vaccinologist.

Rajapakse: Today, we'll be debunking some common vaccine myths. Myth one, "If the disease has been mostly eliminated in my country, I don't need a vaccination." So, this is a common question that we get. If we all lived in a bubble and there was no movement of people, this myth might hold true. But we know because of travel and movement of people around the world, even if a vaccine-preventable disease has been eradicated from a certain area, it can easily be reintroduced, and you can come in contact with that disease. The only infection that has been eradicated from the entire world is smallpox, and that was largely done through vaccination. We've come close to eradicating other vaccine-preventable diseases, like polio, but unfortunately we have not quite made it there yet, and many of these infections are still present in different parts of the world.

Bottazzi: Myth No. 2, "There's no use getting a vaccine that's less than 100% effective." That is absolutely not true, because any vaccine brings some level of protection by having your body practice while it's waiting to get exposed with the real pathogen. So even if you get exposed and you are partially protected, that will mean that you will be getting a less severe disease, you probably will not need to get hospitalized, and the body can recover faster.

Rajapakse: Most of the childhood vaccines are somewhere between 85, 95% effective, depending on the exact vaccine and the person that you're giving it to. So, how effective a vaccine is depends on both the vaccination itself as well as your own immune system response to it. Myth No. 3, "Vaccines give you the disease that they are meant to prevent." So, this is definitely a myth.

Bottazzi: There's confusion, because you may be getting some symptoms when you get the vaccines. For example, fever, or, you know, a sore at the site of infection. And it gives the perception that you're getting a disease, but vaccines are not going to give you the disease.

Rajapakse: The whole reason for vaccination is to expose your immune system to kind of trick it into thinking it has been exposed to the infection, so that it has a chance to practice and develop protection.

Bottazzi: Myth four, "Vaccines can cause autism." There's been a lot of evidence that vaccines do not cause autism.

Rajapakse: Where the question came about mostly relates to a study that was published in the late 1990s by an investigator who eventually was found to be publishing fraudulent information, essentially made-up data, and had his license revoked and is no longer allowed to practice medicine. And so that made its way into the media and has caused a lot of damage. We've had a lot of kids who have not received their measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines and have developed measles and ended up with lifelong sequelae from that. And so people have looked at this, they've studied it time and time again, multiple different studies looking at hundreds of thousands of children in different countries, and no link has been found between vaccines and autism. So, myth No. 5, "It's not safe to get more than one vaccine at a time." This is false. Our immune systems are very powerful systems within our body, and they're designed to react and respond to many different pathogens, infections simultaneously, and the number of antigens we say that you are exposed to in a vaccine is pretty minuscule compared to the number of things that you come across in your daily life. And so it is definitely safe to get more than one vaccine at a time.

Bottazzi: Myth six, "The best place to get vaccines is in the buttocks." Most of the times, they're being given in your arms, because you can also look at a lot of the site of injection and how it reacts. And it's because it's probably closer, also, to arriving to, indeed, the most important immune cells and where the immune cells locate, so that then the response can become systemic.

Rajapakse: For most children, or younger children, sometimes the vaccine can be given into the thigh as well. So the thigh and the arms are the most common places that vaccines are given now. Myth seven, "It is not necessary to vaccinate babies." Infants and young children are really part of our population that stands to benefit the most from getting their routine vaccines. The way that our vaccine schedule is developed in the United States is to provide kids, especially, with immunity to infections at the times where they're most vulnerable or at highest risk of developing severe disease if they get the infection. And so that's why, in the first year of life, we provide many vaccines to kids, because that is the age group where they're at the highest risk if they were to become ill with one of these pathogens. There are many conditions, for example, whooping cough, that we know children under six months of age are at the highest risk of needing to be hospitalized or dying if they get the infection. And therefore, it is definitely necessary to vaccinate babies, and it provides them with protection against many serious diseases.

Bottazzi: Myth No. 8, "Vaccines are not tested enough." This is definitely a myth, because vaccines are tested all the time.

Rajapakse: Yes, I completely agree. Vaccines are amongst the most studied things that we use in medicine, and they're evaluated all the way from the lab until after they're deployed and used in the general population.

Bottazzi: So, vaccines get tested when we're evaluating them in preclinical settings, in the laboratory. They are very much evaluated when we're doing experimental trials: phase 1 trials, phase 2 trials, large phase 3 trials. And there's also testing even after their approval.

Rajapakse: Myth No. 9, "The effectiveness of vaccinations has never been proven." Vaccines have been, in some situations, effective enough that they have eradicated disease from the planet, and smallpox is the example there, or have allowed us to become very close to eradicating diseases, such as polio. These vaccine-preventable diseases are becoming less common as we maintain high levels of vaccination in the general population.

Bottazzi: When the vaccines are approved and they start being deployed at large scales, more information is gathered to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. So, effectiveness is a result of showing that they work in large, large numbers of populations. Myth 10, "Vaccines can contain harmful ingredients." So, this is definitely a myth. So, I work specifically in vaccine production in our laboratories. We have to assure that the ingredients are disclosed, and we have to assure that the ingredients are part of what is called acceptable ingredients that have proven that they are not going to be harmful, especially to human populations.

Rajapakse: So, many additional ingredients aside from the vaccine components themselves that you might see listed in a vaccine are there to make the vaccine safer, in many cases, or to increase their effectiveness. And so you might see something like aluminum added to boost the immune system response. And it's important to realize how tiny the amounts of these things in the vaccine are and that a child who is breastfed or fed formula ingests much more aluminum in their diet than they would ever get through any vaccination. Myth 11 is, "Better hygiene practices mean you don't need vaccines."

Bottazzi: It's not gonna protect you 100%, but especially pathogens that are transmitted through mosquitoes or any other type of vectors, you know, hygiene alone is probably not going to prevent you being exposed to potential very, very bad pathogens. Myth 12, "Doctors only recommend vaccines because that's how they make money." Vaccine companies, in fact, do not even make a lot of money, because now this is practically a common good. So this is not one of the essential medicines that really come with any kind of economic attachment. Vaccines are a public-health intervention.

Rajapakse: They have actually done some studies to look at it, and in many situations, once you factor in all of the things that are needed to deliver a vaccine safely to someone, so, storage, purchase of the vaccine itself, personnel for your clinic, when they've looked at pediatricians who do a lot of vaccination in our country, in many cases they have actually found that they lose money by giving vaccines. And so it's quite the opposite of this, but we all do it and we recommend it because we know that it is one of the best things we can do to keep our kids safe and healthy. So, our last myth is, "Vaccines have microchips that track you."

Bottazzi: Vaccines do not have microchips. As you know, we have to, one, disclose all the components of the vaccine formulation. And right now there are no devices that are approved to be combined with the vaccine formulation.

Rajapakse: Where people may get confused is sometimes the packaging of a vaccine or a vaccine vial could have information on it that they use to track who got the vaccine, so that if there's any issues they know which patient to contact, or so that that information can go directly into your medical record, but there are no microchips within the vaccines themselves or that are being injected into any patients for tracking.

Bottazzi: As a vaccine developer, I would add that also if you would like to understand how vaccines have been evaluated during the experimental trials, is that you could go into the Food and Drug Administration site, and that, paired with information, of course, that is provided to you by your primary-care physician, it's probably the best location where you can look for veridic and trustworthy information.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • What Saudi Arabians want from Antony Blinken, Biden's pick for secretary of state

    On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will inherit a relationship with Saudi Arabia that is as troubled as it has ever been, and it will likely be up to Antony Blinken, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, to help sort it out.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • Internal CDC report says racism is making COVID-19 deadlier for Black Americans 

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fundamental problems of inequality and discrimination are putting Black Americans at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, and also making COVID-19 deadlier for them, according to an internal agency report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Beirut silos at heart of debate about remembering port blast

    Ghassan Hasrouty spent most of his life working at the silos in Beirut’s port, unloading grain shipments to feed the country even as fighting raged around him during the 1975-90 civil war. In a horrific instant, a burst of power ravaged Beirut. Hasrouty’s son, Elie, wants justice for his father and thinks the silos should stay as a “mark of shame” and reminder of the corruption and negligence of politicians that many Lebanese blame for the tragedy.

  • Ship that lost containers in Pacific storm docks

    Nearly 2,000 containers aboard the ship managed by NYK Ship management of Japan were lost or damaged when it was hit by stormy weather in the Pacific Ocean, according the company's statement earlier this week. Dramatic footage shot by a YouTuber and obtained by Reuters showed ONE Apus carrying collapsed containers and docking at Kobe, one of the world's busies port cities. ONE Apus, owned by Chidori Ship Holdings, was travelling from Yantian in China to Long Beach, California, when it hit a violent storm about 1,600 nautical miles (2,960 kilometres) northwest of Hawaii, a statement issued on behalf of the companies said. Such a large amount of container losses is rare in the international shipping industry, according to industry experts.

  • Trump promised COVID-19 drug free for all Americans. His friends got it first.

    While supplies of an experimental drug cocktail given emergency use authorization to treat the coronavirus remain in short supply in the United States, three associates of President Trump apparently jumped to the front of the line to receive it.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Head pastors at Hillsong Church are accused of using volunteers as their personal babysitters for little or no pay, insiders said

    When Hillsong NYC celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was fired, insiders came forward with new allegations of exploitation.

  • China says two Canadians held for two years on 'spying' accusations have been indicted and tried

    China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant. China has said Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence." Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases. At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. She reiterated that their cases and Ms Meng's were "different in nature," with Ms Meng's being a "purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Ms Meng be released immediately. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; "These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians." "I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone's faith in humanity," Mr Champagne said. The US is seeking Ms Meng's extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada. Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions. It's not publicly known where Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were "robust." Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with US president-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Mr Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them. Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Ms Hua's remarks.

  • Wife of convicted California congressman seeks divorce

    The wife of former Rep. Duncan Hunter has filed for divorce after both were convicted of corruption and prosecutors alleged the lawmaker had used campaign funds on extramarital affairs. Margaret Hunter filed for divorce on Nov. 20 in San Diego Superior Court, according to online records.

  • Senate overwhelmingly advances defense bill that will rename Confederate bases, squashing Trump's chances of a veto

    The GOP-held Senate is handing President Trump a defeat that's not going to go over well with his base.The Senate voted 84-13 on Friday to defeat a filibuster holding up passage of the $741 billion defense bill, which includes a provision that mandates removing Confederate names from military bases. A Senate vote later Friday to officially pass the bill will be similarly overwhelming, CNN's Manu Raju reports, invalidating President Trump's promise to veto it.Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had filibustered the National Defense Authorization Act, passed every year to fund the Pentagon, over provisions that would make it harder for Trump to reduce troops in Afghanistan and Germany, Military Times reports. He also clotheslined a stopgap funding measure meant to prevent a government shutdown for another week as Congress continues to debate coronavirus relief and a government funding bill. The House has already overwhelmingly passed both the stopgap measure and the defense bill.Trump has been pledging for months that he'd reject the defense bill if it included a provision to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders. Discussions over renaming the bases swelled over the summer during protests against police brutality and America's systemic racism. Trump has insisted that the Confederate names actually represent America's "history of winning, victory, and freedom," despite basic facts about the Civil War that would suggest otherwise.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

    China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Beijing will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some U.S. officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their "vile" behaviour on Hong Kong, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.

  • Taiwan president launches new domestically made patrol ships

    Taiwan's president launched a new fleet of domestically made Coast Guard patrol vessels Friday, in a boost to the island's plans to strengthen its defense capabilities as tensions rise with China. The new Anping (CG-601) vessel is the first of 12 locally designed and built 600-ton class catamaran patrol vessels that can also be used in a military capacity. The ships “are superior in speed and function compared to previous ships of the same tonnage, demonstrating the technical strength of Taiwan’s shipbuilding industry,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and a partner identified by Fort Lauderdale police

    Fort Lauderdale police detectives identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of two others near a bus terminal in the city in October.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.