Doctors describe campaign of sexual violence against women fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus.

Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care.

"The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide."

BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC.

More stories from theweek.com
Matthew McConaughey for governor?
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat
Susan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

Recommended Stories

  • Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders to be registered on super-database

    Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders will be registered on a super-database under plans being drawn up by the Government. Ministers are looking to set up a single database that would enable police and probation services to track offenders guilty of violence against women more effectively following the outcry after the death of Sarah Everard. Anyone on the register would be required to tell police of any change of address or name - a tactic commonly used by sex offenders, or the start of any new relationship. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, are minded to create a single database after a defeat last week in the House of Lords on an amendment to the domestic abuse bill that would require them to set up a register for stalkers. They were defeated by 327 to 232 votes – a majority of 95 – on the proposal that would create a new statutory duty to force serial offenders to be put on a national register and closely monitored like serious sex criminals. A Government source said: “Creating multiple databases is never a good idea. The principle would be to set up one.” The amendment is due to be considered by MPs in the Commons after Easter but a Government decision on creating a database is likely to be part of a wider shake-up of laws and measures to protect women and girls from violence. Ms Patel’s consultation on violence against women and girls received 78,000 responses in three days after being reopened in the wake of the death of Ms Everard. It could delay the final plans beyond the planned Summer launch as officials analyse the total 150,000 responses. Plans for a register of stalkers was first revealed in the Telegraph last week. It's thought the single database including a wider range of offences is now the most likely policy to get ministerial backing. Other measures being considered include a new offence of sexual harassment in public, which has been championed by the Government’s independent adviser Nimco Ali, and the formal inclusion of misogyny as a hate crime meriting longer sentences for offenders. The campaign for a database has been led by Laura Richards, former head of Scotland Yard’s Homicide Prevention Unit, who has compiled a report into 31 cases where women were killed after the failure by police and other agencies to tackle their attackers’ previous violence. They include women who died despite persistent abuse that should have been more thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, or who were left in the dark about their partners’ previous violence before they were murdered. Ms Richards, who also headed the Met’s Violent Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, backed the idea of expanding the Violent and Sex Offender Register (VISOR) to include any serial domestic abuser or stalker, defined as those who had committed offences against two or more victims. She believed it could be extended eventually to include intelligence on suspected offenders who may not have been convicted, with other agencies such as social services also given graded access to the database. As well requiring address and personal details, it could allow the courts and police to impose restrictions on computer use and monitoring movement by electronic tagging and curfews. Failure to comply with the restrictions would result in a recall to prison if they had previously been convicted or other court-imposed sanctions. Ms Richards said: “It would be the biggest cultural shift in my professional opinion to change the focus so that we look at perpetrators behaviour and ask questions about them instead of saying: ‘Why was she out at 9.30pm?’ It’s important in changing the culture and saving lives.”

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • Pete Davidson Gets Court Ordered Protection From Fake Wife

    Michelle Mootreddy was arrested on Thursday for breaking into Davidson’s Staten Island home. Mootreddy is charged with a host of felonies for the incident.

  • Greek police recover ancient statue of 'exceptional artwork'

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of antiquities smuggling for trying to sell an ancient marble statue of “exceptional artwork” that once likely adorned a temple on Athens’ famed Acropolis or the slopes around it, Greek authorities said Friday. Police said the 5th century B.C. statue was recovered following a months-long police operation that involved an investigation by the Cultural Heritage and Antiquities Department. The head, arms and most of both legs are missing, and two small holes are visible behind the left shoulder, from which rods would likely have attached the statue to a pediment — the triangular gable-end above the short sides of an ancient temple.

  • Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders

    A western Michigan restaurant owner was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Michigan, is closed, a judge said. State investigators said Pavlos-Hackney had allowed indoor dining when it was banned, wasn't enforcing mask rules and was ignoring capacity limits.

  • A Washington sheriff walked back his claim to police that a Black newspaper carrier was stopping at houses on his street and threatened to kill him

    Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing calls for his resignation after alleging that a Black newspaper carrier whom he had followed threatened to kill him.

  • Austin hints India’s purchase of Russian missile system could trigger sanctions

    But the Pentagon chief said New Delhi has not yet acquired the S-400.

  • Scoop: ICE securing hotel rooms to hold growing number of migrant families

    The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to hold around 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, DHS officials confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: It's a sign of growing numbers of migrant families trying to come to the U.S. — in addition to already overwhelming numbers of kids crossing the border without their parents or legal guardians. Both trends appear to be straining government resources. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The contract through Endeavors, a Texas-based nonprofit, is for six months but could be extended and expanded. The hotels will be near border areas, including in Arizona and Texas.ICE oversees the custody of migrant adults and families who cross the border illegally after they are apprehended by border patrol agents. The agency is already transforming its family detention facilities into rapid-processing centers with the goal of releasing families within 72 hours.Regardless, the contracts with hotels point to the agency not being able to keep up with the growing numbers of families in its custody.The big picture: Immigration agencies have used hotels in the past — as recently as last year for unaccompanied minors who the Trump administration was quickly expelling under an emergency public health order.Hotel rooms are likely a safer option than border patrol stations, but do not have to follow the same safety protocols that official government detention spaces do. By the numbers: The number of migrant family members caught crossing the southwest border more than doubled between January and February — rising from 7,000 to nearly 19,000, according to the most recently released agency data. Border officials continue to use a Trump-era order to quickly return many families to Mexico. But Mexico has limited capacity to take in migrant families and won't accept some with young children, according to administration officials.42% of families were expelled to Mexico last month — down from 64% in January and 91% in October, according to the data. More than 13,000 family members who crossed the U.S. border illegally have been allowed into the country since the start of January, many released into border communities. The Biden administration does not use the order to expel unaccompanied children, as the previous administration did.What to watch: The Biden administration has been pressuring the Mexican government to increase its own immigration enforcement, to help slow the number of Central Americans making their way through the country to the U.S.-Mexico border, the New York Times and Washington Post have reported. The U.S. is also giving more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado

    A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag. The Vail Daily reports Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies. The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

  • U.S. government to consider proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • Biden administration to launch cyber attacks on Russia as feud with Putin escalates

    The Biden administration is preparing a series of aggressive cyber attacks on Russia in a major shift in tactics designed as a warning shot to rival powers. The attack, which is expected in the next fortnight, is in retaliation for the SolarWinds hack, the large-scale infiltration of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year that was traced back to the Kremlin. It comes after Joe Biden this week engaged in a war of words with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer", while the White Houses attacked China for rights abuses in a tense opening of face-to-face talks. The US will not target civilian structures or networks, but the hack is instead designed as a direct challenge to Mr Putin, Russia’s President, and his cyber army, The Telegraph understands. The White House confirmed it will take “a mix of actions” - both “seen and unseen” - although it did not provide specifics on when and how it would do so. Any such move would mark a different tact taken by previous administrations, which have largely acted defensively against Moscow’s cyber warfare. Donald Trump took a much more cautious approach on Russia, being careful never to directly criticise or challenge the regime.

  • New Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue Steps Down After Racist, Homophobic Tweets Resurface

    Teen Vogue’s newly appointed editor-in-chief has stepped down after racist and homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced. Alexi McCammond, a 27-year-old journalist and former political reporter at Axios, has decided to “part ways” with Condé Nast, the mass media company that owns Teen Vogue, Variety reports. This decision was made one week before McCammond was supposed to start working for the Condé Nast publication.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: A rare view inside the conflict zone

    A BBC team gets a glimpse of the human cost of the recent fighting in Tigray.

  • Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

    The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday. Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada. "It was an attempt to gather evidence for one audience," the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Duckett said as the hearing for Meng's extradition entered the last phase of arguments.

  • Unbearable pain: How bear spray became a prized weapon for violent protesters

    “It took three shots of fentanyl to get me to a place where I wasn’t screaming,” said a journalist who was hit with the chemical irritant last August.

  • Stolen stimulus checks found inside vehicle at Olympic National Park, officials say

    Police said they found more than 100 pieces of mail in a man’s car.

  • Atlanta shooting suspect's church decries killings as 'wicked betrayal'

    The Baptist church where the suspect in this week's Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on Friday decrying the attack as a wicked betrayal of faith and describing the eight victims, who included six women of Asian descent, as blameless. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of homicide in Tuesday's fatal shooting of four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four others at another spa in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital. In a statement, the Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, said Long's "extreme and wicked act is nothing less than rebellion against our Holy God and His Word."

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • 102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

    Police said they don’t believe the accused attacker had ties to the murdered veteran.

  • No international fans will be allowed at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers announce

    Overseas fans will not be allowed entry into Japan to attend the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.