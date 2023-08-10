Doctors determining if former school custodian is fit to stand trial on child porn charges

It's been over a year since law enforcement arrested a former Beulah Elementary School custodian for downloading and viewing over 200 child porn images and videos, and now attorneys are trying to determine if he is mentally capable of proceeding in the court process.

At least three doctors have psychologically evaluated 36-year-old DeAntonio Jackson, according to court records, and the most recent evaluation by Dr. Robert Kline found Jackson to be competent, but his attorney disagreed.

Under Florida law, a defendant cannot proceed through the court process if they do not have the capacity to understand certain aspects of their case and looming trial. An expert must find a Florida defendant competent enough to:

Appreciate the charges or allegations against the defendant

Appreciate the range and nature of possible penalties, if applicable, that may be imposed in the proceedings against the defendant

Understand the adversarial nature of the legal process

Disclose to counsel facts pertinent to the proceedings at issue

Manifest appropriate courtroom behavior

Testify relevantly

Jackson arrested: Beulah Elementary custodian allegedly found with over 200 child porn images, videos

Child porn arrest: Pensacola father and son both arrested on child pornography charges

DeAntonio Jackson arrives in the courtroom of Circuit Judge John Simon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Doctors are determining if Jackson is mentally competent to stand trial. The former Beulah Elementary School employee is charged with 20 counts of child porn possession.

Lewis said his client's most recent evaluation lists him as questionably competent in two of these six competencies.

"Well, Judge, I have some problems with the report," Assistant Public Defender Jason Lewis told the court during Wednesday's hearing. "I don't know how the doctor can find this gentleman competent when two sections still have questionable listed."

Lewis also said doctors found Jackson to have some sort of intellectual disability that cannot be healed through therapy or medication.

After airing his grievance to the court, Lewis requested another doctor perform a psychological evaluation. After the prosecutor said he did not object to another evaluation, Circuit Judge John Simon ordered Jackson to undergo another psychological evaluation.

Story continues

DeAntonio Jackson deemed incompetent early in his case

Roughly six months after Jackson's arrest on June 1, 2022, Dr. Stephen Zieman and Dr. Scott Benson both submitted psychological evaluations to the court. After submitting them to the court, Simon deemed Jackson was not competent to proceed.

After the order, Simon also allowed Jackson's release from jail pending further evaluation to deem his competence, but one of the conditions in the agreement is Jackson may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18. However, two months later on Feb. 27, 2023, he was arrested for driving his cousin and her children in his car, a direct violation of his release agreement.

Simon set Jackson's next court date for Sept. 21 when the new psychological evaluation should be finished and submitted to the court.

DeAntonio Jackson sits in the courtroom of Circuit Judge John Simon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Doctors are determining if Jackson is mentally competent to stand trial. The former Beulah Elementary School employee is charged with 20 counts of child porn possession.

What were the circumstances of DeAntonio Jackson's original arrest?

Jackson was arrested Jun 1, 2022, after a months-long Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigation uncovered Jackson allegedly possessed over 200 child pornography files.

According to Jackson's arrest report, ECSO received a CyberTipline report on Jan. 4 that two child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to Google Photos and two other files were uploaded to a website Dec. 28, 2021.

After the IP address was traced to Jackson's home Feb. 4, a search of the premises took place April 14 and deputies reportedly found an SD card containing child pornography.

The report states Jackson told deputies during an interview he allegedly viewed the SD card video accidentally, but he did watch adult pornography daily, including in the parking lot of Beulah Elementary.

However, a forensic analysis of his phone after its seizure April 18 "resulted in the extraction of over two hundred files of (child sexual abuse materials), some of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of five."

After the discovery, deputies interviewed Jackson a second time May 17, showing him the 200-plus files of child pornography. Jackson asked for legal counsel and the interview ended, leading to his arrest warrant.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida man DeAntonio Jackson charged with child porn