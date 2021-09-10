Use of doctor's disciplinary records OK in civil case

Sep. 10—PEABODY — A superior court judge has refused to quash a subpoena for disciplinary records and complaints against a former Peabody neurologist convicted of indecently assaulting a patient in his office 4 1/2 years ago.

Dr. Walter Levitsky, 89, is now facing a civil suit brought by the same victim, who testified in 2019 that the doctor told her he needed to conduct a "pinch" test to check her weight before administering a monthly shot.

The woman testified that Levitsky then proceeded to grope her breasts and comment on their appearance.

It was only after she reported the March 2017 incident to police that she learned Levitsky had a history of allegations of inappropriate conduct with female patients — and that he had lost his medical license for a time as a result of some of those prior accusations.

The civil suit, which also names Northeast Behavioral Health for referring the woman to Levitsky, is seeking damages for the ongoing trauma caused by the incident, as well as for negligence by Northeast as well as Levitsky's own practice.

To that end, the woman's attorneys sought access to Levitsky's record with the state Board of Registration in Medicine through a subpoena.

Levitsky and his attorneys opposed that request, suggesting that it was solely an attempt to embarrass him and that the records were irrelevant to the woman's complaint.

Following a hearing last week in Lawrence Superior Court, Judge William Barrett disagreed, denying Levitsky's motion to quash the subpoena or in the alternative restrict access to the materials.

"After hearing, the motion is denied," Barrett wrote in an endorsement on the motion. "The defendant has not shown sufficient grounds (privilege, confidential, non-admissibility) for a protective order."

Many of Levitsky's disciplinary records have previously been released publicly following a public records request from The Salem News, detailing accusations of inappropriate behavior dating back to the late 1970s.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.