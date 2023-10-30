Doctors encourage protection against RSV

TechCrunch

Based in Melbourne with plans to expand around the world, Heidi Health wants to ease the burden of administrative tasks by using AI to turn consultation transcripts into case histories, referral letters, financial forms and other documents. It also builds detailed clinical histories for providers and patients, helping them get more out of each visit. Heidi Health announced today that it has raised $10 million AUD (about $6.4 million USD) in Series A funding.