Doctors expect more COVID-19 spread over coming weeks

Electric vehicles are one of the main characters in this newsletter, so I thought it would be worth noting a less visible — yet fundamental — aspect of the EV storyline here in North America. The long-awaited guidance disqualifies EVs from the tax credit if any of the battery components are made or assembled by a foreign entity of concern such as China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. Importantly, the departments go further to clarify how they determine what is a "foreign entity of concern," or FEOC.