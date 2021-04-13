Doctors say fears of blood clots from J&J's shot are overdone and could delay the push to end the pandemic

Andrew Dunn
·6 min read
johnson and johnson covid vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is delivered as a single shot, while both Pfizer and Moderna's require two jabs. Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Coronavirus vaccines are facing their biggest safety scare to date.

  • A small number of people immunized with Johnson & Johnson's or AstraZeneca's shot developed serious blood clots.

  • Medical experts say a blow to public confidence in vaccination is a graver threat than the actual adverse events.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The race to immunize the world against the coronavirus is now facing its biggest safety-related challenge yet.

Two leading vaccines, developed by Johnson & Johnson and by AstraZeneca, have now seen their rollouts disrupted by concerns that they cause very rare but serious cases of blood clotting.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jointly recommended on Tuesday that the US pause the rollout of the J&J vaccine as the agencies investigate. AstraZeneca's shot isn't available in the US.

The concern is a genuine one. Both vaccines have been tied to a small number of unusual cases of blood clots in the brain, though regulators haven't concluded that J&J's shot is responsible for the clots. In the US, six people have developed the clots and one person died.

People who recently received J&J's vaccine should watch for the signs and symptoms of blood clots, medical experts said, such as severe headache, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, or leg pain. If you experience such symptoms, contact a medical professional, they advised.

Still, experts emphasized that because COVID-19 is so devastating, the benefits of the vaccine probably outweigh the risk of these rare side effects.

"We're talking about an event that occurs in 1 in 1 million shots, versus if you catch COVID, the chances of you being hospitalized are 1 in 100 for most people," said Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, a blood-clot specialist and professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the research arm of Northwell Health said. "These are orders of magnitude different."

JOIN US THURSDAY FOR A LIVE EVENT: Experts answer your questions about coronavirus vaccines and the risk of rare, serious blood clots

The recent debate in Europe over AstraZeneca's vaccine suggests one path forward. After weeks of investigation, European regulators concluded that AstraZeneca's shot was causing rare blood clots. But they also said that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks, and urged people to continue using it.

Some countries have said that younger people should get other vaccines, rather than AstraZeneca's shot, if those are available. That's because COVID-19 is less dangerous for younger people.

On Wednesday, the CDC will host an emergency meeting of its independent advisory group to discuss J&J's vaccine.

The US could take a similar approach to Europe. SVB Leerink industry analyst Danielle Antalffy said in a Tuesday investor note that she expects the CDC's committee will "recommend a demographic-based restriction to the recommendation for the product's use (e.g., not recommended for women under 50 years of age)."

Experts fear safety scares will boost hesitancy

covid19 vaccine
On March 1, 2021, a woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a newly-opened vaccination site in Los Angeles, California. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Scientists have studied the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines in trials involving about 70,000 people.

The J&J trial was, in fact, temporarily paused last October, after a 25-year-old man suffered from rare, serious blood clotting shortly after vaccination. Ultimately, researchers determined there was no clear cause and resumed the study, according to FDA documents on the vaccine.

But in general, ultra-rare safety problems are usually only identified once vaccines are given to millions of people. Nearly 800 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been given around the world.

The other two US-authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have not raised any major safety concerns.

Some people who got the shots initially had severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis, but those events have been rare and manageable.

The J&J and AstraZeneca safety snafus are the first real speed bumps on the road to global immunizations. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna shots, these programs were seen as instrumental to inoculating low-and-middle-income countries.

Both shots have advantages: AstraZeneca is selling its two-dose shot for a few dollars a dose, while J&J's vaccine requires just a single dose.

US regulators have said they hope to quickly resume giving the J&J vaccine after evaluating its safety.

What alarms medical experts more is that safety fears will lead to a surge in vaccine hesitancy.

"I am profoundly concerned about the ramifications of keeping the people's confidence in the relative safety of these vaccines and the relative danger of a raging pandemic that kills people," Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Insider.

Gandhi's ultimate message to the public: "Keep calm and vaccinate."

The US and European data suggest J&J's and AstraZeneca's vaccine could cause these blood-clot cases in an exceedingly small proportion of people. The US has seen six such cases out of nearly 7 million people immunized with J&J's shot. European regulators have identified 220 blood-clotting cases out of 34 million AstraZeneca shots given.

Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, Professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and blood clot specialist
Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, Professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and blood clot specialist Northwell Health

In addition to the rarity, some experts, including himself, aren't convinced the cases are even caused by the vaccines, said Spyropoulos.

"What's much more worrisome than the extremely rare side effect, if that's what this is, is the public confidence in widespread vaccination. That's the most worrisome issue," Spyropoulos told Insider in a Tuesday interview.

With unclear path ahead, challenge of communicating science rises again

The long-term challenge will be a communication issue.

The US is far better at accomplishing remarkable scientific feats - developing multiple vaccines using new technologies in record time - than it is at explaining them to the public.

In this case, the safety worries require a nuanced discussion of balancing known benefits of the vaccine against potential, very rare, risks. Finding that proper tone is a perennial challenge in public health.

"It is difficult to communicate to the public that something scary has happened but it's rare," Gandhi said.

US regulators could have learned from the chaotic European review of similar safety events with AstraZeneca's shot, Gandhi said. Instead of urging a pause for the entire immunization program, Gandhi said regulators could have recommended restricting J&J's vaccine to older adults or just men as a less harsh measure. The vast majority of reported cases of blood clots linked to both J&J's and AstraZeneca's shots have been reported in younger women.

"There are things that could've been done that are a little less extreme than pausing it completely," Gandhi said "I wish we learned from the [European Medicines Agency] last week, because the problem was it led to so much fear. It is understandable that it's going to lead to fear, but we also desperately want to get through this pandemic and these are incredibly effective vaccines."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Reactions Spark Site Shutdowns

    The Georgia Department of Public Health shut down a vaccination site administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday after eight people experienced adverse reactions from the...

  • Sputnik vaccine helping Russia regain LatAm foothold

    Russia has been trying to get its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V into Brazilian arms for months, and been repeatedly frustrated by legal, regulatory and possibly even diplomatic obstacles. Receiving little help from the U.S., which was struggling to get a handle on its own outbreak, Sputnik V seemed as good as any; Brazil's federal government and a group of nine northeastern states signed two deals with Russia's sovereign wealth fund, RDIF, for a total 47 million doses. The vaccine has now been purchased by at least nine Latin American nations, with Brazil its greatest uphill battle.

  • 'Misleading' for Biden to claim Republicans aren't interested in infrastructure of future: West Virginia senator

    West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joins 'America's Newsroom' to talk about Biden's infrastructure spending bill.

  • FDA, CDC recommend pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of rare but severe blood clots

    Officials recommended the pause 'out of an abundance of caution,' saying blood clots still seem to be 'extremely rare,' according to a statement.

  • These couples may struggle the most as the pandemic ends and we return to normal

    Experts say there will likely be a re-adjustment period for couples as the pandemic comes to a close. Here's how to check in with your partner.

  • People on TikTok love this pregnancy pillow: ‘It’s like a built-in boyfriend, but without all that stress’

    It has almost 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

  • Italy health minister says thinks J&J vaccine will have to be used: agency

    The COVID vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is important for the fight against coronavirus and will need to be used, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Italian news agencies. The U.S. company said earlier it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use following cases of rare blood clots in six women after they were given it. "We will evaluate the situation in the coming days over what will be the best way forward, as soon as the European and American (regulators) give us more formal and definitive news," Speranza was quoted as saying by ADNKronos agency.

  • Vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans has turned a corner. Here's why.

    Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy was high among Black Americans, but clear information from trusted sources and more people getting vaccinated have helped curb skepticism.

  • Fauci Says J&J Shots Paused Out of Abundance of Caution

    Apr.13 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says those who recently got the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine should not be anxious about this pause. He notes there were only six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, among more than 6.8 million doses administered.

  • India's Maharashtra state announces 15 days of tough new Covid measures

    Maharashtra announces two weeks of measures just short of a full lockdown amid a wave of cases.

  • Teachers want to help kids with learning loss — but lack data on who needs help

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • The US is pausing the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine rollout, citing concerns over rare blood clots

    The US will stop distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily while federal agencies investigate a potential link to blood clots.

  • New data shows Moderna's vaccine remains highly protective 6 months after shots

    Moderna just released new data showing its COVID vaccine is still highly effective six months after administration.

  • Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

    Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far. This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year. Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots. It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Shonda Rhimes Jokes About Regé-Jean Page ‘Bridgerton’ Departure: ‘We Didn’t Even Kill Him!’

    The TV mogul opened up about what’s nexv season 2.

  • Trump and Biden Strike Out in Georgia

    Now that the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is officially in the rear-view mirror for Georgia, it’s once again time to start picking up the all-too-familiar pieces around here. As Georgia’s lieutenant governor, I spent a great deal of time over this past week talking behind the scenes to many of the major stakeholders, trying to get MLB to reverse its decision. These conversations only confirmed my suspicions that this decision was based on fiction, not facts. Unfortunately, the beginning of the end of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game being here in Georgia started in the wee morning hours of November 4, 2020. That’s when the “Great Hoax” supposedly began in this state. For nearly ten weeks, former president Donald Trump intentionally disrupted life here for the sole purpose of trying to overturn a fair and legal election. He spared no expense in his efforts, twisting, turning, stretching, and last but not least, ignoring the truth. The deluge of lies started a chain reaction all over Georgia, on both sides of the aisle, focused on how we administer elections. It became obvious that folks on the far right wanted a massive overhaul of our election process — all the better to feed Trump’s “rigged” narrative, while folks on the far left wanted to ignore that our voting system needed upgrades to prevent future electoral confusion — all the better to feed Stacey Abrams’s “suppression” narrative. The far right got its way the moment former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani walked into a Georgia state senate committee room and unleashed hours of testimony for the sole purpose of fanning the flames and revving up the base on some of the most far-fetched conspiracy theories ever heard inside the capitol. This caused some early knee-jerk legislation to be drafted and introduced that, unlike the voting bill ultimately passed, was a “solution” in search of a problem. The far left also got its way the moment President Biden and Stacey Abrams started misleading the public concerning the details of Georgia’s voting law, SB 202. President Joe Biden made several dishonest public statements before MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game that were just as cringeworthy as his predecessor’s wild assertions that the election was rigged. Biden’s deceptive comments generated a synthetic friction, based on fiction, between boardrooms and their customers, team owners and their players, and baseball fans and their league. The timing could not have been worse. Republicans quickly struck out in this debate, losing to a concocted media narrative. This despite the fact that the legislative process actually worked this time, and an overwhelming majority of the knee-jerk-reaction language in the original version of the bill was removed. A combination of Democrat- and Republican-sponsored ideas made it into the final bill. This included an accelerated approach to processing absentee ballots, better signage in polling stations, and expanded weekend-voting opportunities. But nobody watching cable TV will ever know any of this, because it doesn’t fit the “world’s on fire” narrative. Here’s who didn’t get their way: the overwhelming number of hardworking Georgians, on both sides of the aisle, who were excited to host the 2021 All-Star Game and to put the post-election debacle behind us. This was our year to honor our hometown Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s life and legacy in baseball and, more importantly, in Georgia. We have so much to be proud of here, and we cherish every chance we get to put it on display for the rest of the world — whether it’s a Final Four, Super Bowl, World Cup, NBA All-Star Game, or even the Olympic Games. The civil-rights movement is woven into the very fabric of this state; without the efforts of a brave few, we wouldn’t be a fraction of the state we are today. Any attempts to use the disgusting reference “Jim Crow 2.0” in reference to the final, but not perfect version of SB 202 is the modern equivalent of screaming fire inside a movie theater for the sole purpose of getting everyone’s attention. Georgia should not have lost the 2021 MLB All-Star Game because two sitting presidents weren’t willing to be honest with Americans for selfish political reasons. Georgians could have used a leader who was much more humble and courageous in such a big moment. Someone like Hank Aaron.

  • U.S. Gives Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine a Timeout

    Out of an abundance of caution, the FDA and CDC have recommended a pause in the use of the only one-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. right now.

  • I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J's shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country. Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J’s single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare. “It’s less than one in a million," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

  • Biden’s ‘Infrastructure’ Plan: If You Build It, You Will Pay

    ‘You and I come by road or rail. Economists travel on infrastructure,” Margaret Thatcher once told an audience — pillorying economists’ love of jargon and recognizing the real value of infrastructure in allowing people to go about their daily business. President Biden’s infrastructure plan is bloated, wasteful, and indifferent to how people really travel. It could do with a good dose of Thatcherite logic. First, there’s the bloat. The bill can be seen as the second part (with the American Relief Act being the first) of a partisan wish list of items, this time being sold as “infrastructure.” Much has already been made of this. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s Humpty Dumpty–like attempt to redefine the term to fit the bill was widely criticized on social media. A Politico review of the bill’s $2.25 trillion spending plans found that $821 billion would count as infrastructure under generally accepted definitions and $111 billion was probably close enough to count. However, $1.32 trillion, or close to 60 percent of the bill’s total tab, was “really stretching things,” “a very distant relative of,” or “not even remotely” infrastructure. Given the bipartisan agreement that genuine infrastructure needs attention (even recognizing that the nation’s infrastructure isn’t in as bad shape as it is painted), the president probably could move a bill with broad cross-party support. The decision to attach sundry unrelated items — such as federal funding of schools, job-training initiatives, and unionization of home health-care and child-care workers — to what most voters consider a must-pass bill suggests that Biden doesn’t think he can get those passed any other way. Then there’s the cost. President Biden boastfully claimed that the bill would create 19 million jobs “that pay well.” That could possibly represent value for money at $118,000 a job. However, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had to contradict his boss, recognizing that this figure included over 16 million jobs that would be created anyway. As Reason’s Eric Boehm calculated, that puts the dollar figure per job created at over $800,000. It’s not quite the $2 million per job created by Los Angeles after the Obama stimulus act, but it’s getting there, and on a much bigger scale. Part of the reason is that the bill doesn’t help make the building of real infrastructure projects quicker or more affordable. In fact, it doubles down on policies such as project labor agreements and “Buy American” requirements, while failing to do anything about the plague of permits. Perhaps the president’s old boss could remind him how those affected his stimulus bill’s supposedly shovel-ready projects. Finally, there’s the waste. Perhaps the worst aspect of the bill is that it misunderstands what people need from infrastructure. Simply throwing money around and building projects is a spectacularly bad way to build the road and (sometimes) rail they need. Spain offers a cautionary tale. Just over a decade ago, Spain’s socialist government decided to spend a bundle on upgrading the country’s infrastructure. Years later, the country is littered with gleaming transportation projects that no one uses. For example, the province of Castellón opened a new airport in 2011 that didn’t see a flight until 2015. A new high-speed-rail line from France across the Pyrénées to Figueras had to file for bankruptcy. Even the country’s new toll roads faced problems, failing to raise the money they needed to be profitable. Spain is by no means alone. In China, where “ghost cities” remain mostly empty, the government is spending $400 billion on infrastructure in various regions, including the creation of data centers, with no indication of who will use them. As for how you and I travel, the Biden plan includes $85 billion for mass transit and $80 billion for Amtrak, even though transit ridership collapsed during the pandemic and Amtrak hasn’t done much better. So far, there are few indications that people will flock back to transit and rail once the pandemic is over, which would suggest sticking to a “fix it first” principle, but the plan instead appears to be based on the “Field of Dreams” ethos of “If you build it, they will come.”

  • U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

    With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, out of 34 million shots administered in the European Economic Area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended temporarily halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of CVST in women under age 50 among some 7 million people who received the shot in the United States.