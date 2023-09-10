Doctors’ greedy pay demands risk their reputation

It is flattering to the medical ego to be constantly ranked in the public’s esteem as the most trusted and admired of the professions. But for how much longer? The “unprecedented” four-day joint strike action over the coming month by senior and junior hospital doctors in pursuit of their demand for a 35 per cent pay rise is a dangerous gamble on that reputation.

They will inevitably be blamed, and rightly, by their long suffering patients for the misery and inconvenience of tens and thousands of postponed appointments, investigations and operations. Moreover, with hospitals only able to provide a scaled-back “Christmas Day Service” they will become relatively unsafe places for the critically ill requiring emergency treatment – with potentially serious adverse consequences.

Leaving aside the immediate (if disputed) grounds for their strike, doctors over the long term have actually done very well financially. Back in the days walking the wards at Whipps Cross Hospital as a newly qualified doctor “on call” 120 hours a week, my annual salary was equivalent nowadays to £7,500. Today it is £30,000, which as junior doctors are now restricted to working a weekly maximum of 48 hours means their hourly rate is almost five times higher.

As for consultants in the top two per cent of earners, the value of their average £135,000 per annum (excluding substantial fees from private practice) may, as for all, have been eroded by inflation but in real terms is still considerably more than 30 years ago.

The caveats for such comparisons are obvious enough, not least that “back in the days” we were not burdened by having to repay £100,000 worth of student debt or extortionate mortgages. Still doctors being considerably better off than most, the Government’s offer of six to 10 per cent might seem reasonable to many, their demand for 35 per cent verging on the avaricious.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.