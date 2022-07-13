Doctors find gunshot wounds on Fort Worth car crash victim Tuesday night

One person is believed to have been shot twice Tuesday night before a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 at the exit ramp for southbound West Loop 820, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called to the scene about 8 p.m. where they located a pickup truck that had flipped over the guardrail, rolled several times, ejected the driver and caught fire, according to a news release from police.

When MedStar paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition, one of the doctors attending to the driver found two separate gunshot wounds.

Police said traffic investigations is handling the investigation and the gun violence unit has been notified. The fire was put out by Fort Worth firefighters.