Doctors and health officials in US coronavirus hotspots tell the same story: We're being villainized and ignored while trying to save lives

Aria Bendix,Aylin Woodward,Hilary Brueck,Susie Neilson
·10 min read
healthcare workers coronavirus
Healthcare workers wait to administer free coronavirus tests in Columbus, Ohio, on November 19. Stephen Zenner/AFP/Getty Images

  • Doctors, nurses, and public-health officials in the Midwest told Business Insider they face antagonism from people who refuse to take precautions to curb the coronavirus' spread. 

  • The region is suffering a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

  • One emergency physician said he got a death threat. A North Dakota health official said she has been called a "Nazi" and a "tyrant."

  • "Sometimes it's still hard to change their mind that it's real," Lacie Gooch, an ICU nurse in Nebraska, said of her patients.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

If North Dakota were a country, it would have the most coronavirus cases per capita in the world.

Nearly 9 out of every 100 people in the state have been infected.

Sherry Adams helps lead the state's coronavirus testing response, a role she's held since the pandemic started.

"We did our very first scenario for drive-thru testing on April 4, back in the good old days," she told Business Insider. "We tested in the cold North Dakota wind, with three pieces of paper to keep track."

Now the state's electronic system handles around 300 to 400 tests per hour. Those who test positive are told to isolate for two weeks, an instruction many don't like to hear.

"You get all sorts of threats — get yelled at, screamed at because we're the evil people who put them in isolation and quarantine," Adams said. "A lot don't listen."

Business Insider spoke with 12 people on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis in the Midwest: doctors, nurses, experts, and public-health officials. Almost all of them said they've encountered vitriol from the people whose lives they're trying to save. Many of them have treated patients who refuse to acknowledge that the coronavirus poses a threat in the first place.

Aaron Billin, an emergency physician and county health officer in Park County, Wyoming, said locals often try to tell him how to do his job.

"I've had one death threat," Billin said. "That's unusual for a rural state. I'm getting a ton of pushback. I'm sure my cell number is in every bathroom stall in the county — I get calls instructing me to do this and not do that." 

Renae Moch, who leads the public-health response in Bismarck and Burleigh County, North Dakota, said local residents have called her "Nazi" and "tyrant."

"Let me tell you, I'm the furthest thing from a tyrant," she said. "They say I'm lying about the dangers of COVID. Why would I want to do that? Nothing could be further from the truth."

coronavirus testing shortage worker test site covid delay
A healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in line in vehicles for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas. Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

This is all while emergency rooms and testing centers face unprecedented waves of people in need. Many doctors and nurses say their hospitals have either reached or are nearing capacity.

"Our poor healthcare workers, they're at their wits' end and feel like no one cares about them," Moch said. "No one sees what it's like behind the walls of the hospital."

Hate mail and protests

The US is in the midst of its largest surge yet of coronavirus infections. Daily cases have reached record highs over the last few weeks, peaking at nearly 183,000 on Thursday. The average numbers of people behind hospitalized and have each risen about 45% in the last two weeks.

The Midwest has been particularly hard-hit. The share of coronavirus tests coming back positive has topped 40% in Idaho and Iowa, and 50% in South Dakota and Wyoming, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the rate should ideally sit below 3%.

"It's so out of control at this point," Moch said. "Our hospitals are moving into their surge plans, looking into getting more staff in place. I know our healthcare workers are fatigued and tired."

Moch has advocated for stricter mask requirements, more testing and contact tracing, and better education on the need for isolation and quarantines. But she said she's hit strong resistance since North Dakota businesses started to reopen in May. People have protested outside her office, holding signs and booing, and written nasty messages to her on social media.

"There's a crowd that hates me and sends hate mail," she said.

In March, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Bismarck had the worst COVID-19 protocols she'd seen anywhere in the US. Yet in city commission meetings, locals have continued to ardently condemn mask requirements.  

"I've personally, just in the last few weeks, experienced the loss of two close family friends due to consequences of COVID," one resident said at an October meeting, then went on to explain that despite all that, her anti-mask stance hadn't changed.

"I cannot... blindly follow the herd and put a piece of cloth over my face," she said.

After that meeting, Moch said, she was flooded with texts from concerned witnesses: "I can't believe you're still working your job after that," they said.

Three North Dakota state health officers have resigned since the pandemic started. They're part of a national trend: An August investigation from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press identified at least 49 US public-health officials across 23 states who'd resigned, retired, or been let go since April. 

"We don't even have a state health officer right now, so North Dakota is relying on local public health, but none of our opinions are taken into consideration," Moch said. "We're not included in the planning or press conferences."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum didn't issue a statewide mask mandate until November 13. 

'It's still hard to change their mind that it's real'

Billin said he's watched first-hand as people dismiss the threat of the coronavirus while everyone around them gets sick. 

"Adults go to work sick. Parents send kids to school sick," he said. "They don't want their kids to get tested because they don't want them to test positive. Then they'd have to isolate, and the parents would get quarantined, and they don't get to work." 

Sometimes, even friends and family of hospitalized coronavirus patients downplay the gravity of the situation, Dr. Hilary Babcock added.

Babcock works in the incident command center at the BJC HealthCare hospital system in St Louis, Missouri. She helps organize staffing, bed flow, and the distribution of personal protective equipment.

"Even people who are coming to visit COVID patients in the hospital — like if their personal family member is not in the ICU on a ventilator — they're like, 'See? It's not that bad,'" she said. "There's a lot of like, unless it's happening to you, it's not real."

Patients, too, either admit to not taking the virus seriously, or continue to ignore it.

"Sometimes it's still hard to change their mind that it's real, which kind of is baffling considering everything they've been through because of this virus," Lacie Gooch, a nurse in the coronavirus ICU at the Nebraska Medical Center, said. "But most of the time it's, 'I can't believe I didn't think this was real. I didn't think it would happen to me.'"  

florida hospital
A nurse checks in on a COVID-19 patient. Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Healthcare workers don't blame individuals for this illogical thinking — they blame leaders and culture. 

"It's just devastating that we're in this point where folks have gotten mixed messages, and a lot of people are getting sick because of it," Dr. Eli Perencevich, an infectious-disease specialist who cares for coronavirus patients at the Iowa City VA Medical Center, said. 

President Donald Trump has frequently contradicted the statements and advice of top public-health experts: He held numerous campaign rallies where masks weren't required, erroneously blamed increased testing for the US's high case count, and repeatedly suggested earlier this year that the virus will "disappear" soon.

Even after being hospitalized with the coronavirus himself in October, Trump continued to suggest it wasn't a big deal.

"Don't let it dominate you," he said in a video. "Don't be afraid. You're going to beat it."

But the chances that doctors can save lives diminish as hospitals begin to overflow.

"We have a six-bed ER, and had up to five COVID patients in the hospital at one time," Billin said. "We're taking care of sicker patients than we normally feel comfortable with."

Battling with patients over masks

nurse coronavirus
A nurse adjusts her mask. Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Of all their recommendations, healthcare workers say they've had the hardest time enforcing mask requirements. Support for face coverings has become divided along party lines, with many conservatives viewing masks as an infringement on individual liberty. 

"It's so embedded in people's identity," Perencevich said. "Like they're wearing their sports team." 

Babcock said some visitors to hospitals in rural Missouri refuse to wear masks, ignoring requirements put in place to keep the patients and staff safe. 

"Some places have said, 'You know, if we're going to have these discussions and arguments all day long, we just can't have visitors at all,'" she said. "And that's really disappointing and obviously really hard for all the patients."

Perencevich said even his high-risk patients with serious underlying health issues like heart disease and emphysema are opposed to masks.

"You say, 'You know, when you leave the hospital, the coronavirus outbreak's really bad, can you please wear a mask?'" Perencevich said. "A lot of the patients, particularly males, said, 'No, I'm not going to do that. That's against my freedom.' And it's just like, so — you will die."

Yet counterintuitively, he added, patients still listen to his other recommendations.

"You believe me that your blood pressure medicine works, but you won't believe me that a mask works?" Perencevich said. "It's quite bizarre."

Stalling until there's a vaccine

Healthcare workers coronavirus family
Nurse Spencer Cushing, 29, with an indentation on his face from wearing a mask. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Many US residents suffer from pandemic fatigue: After nine months of restrictions, they're willing to take more risks in exchange for a sense of normalcy and human connection. But doctors say there's never been a more important time to exercise caution and listen to health guidelines.

"With the advent of the holidays, and the increased indoor time, it means that we are going to be getting potentially older people sicker — people that had managed to avoid infection up until now," Megan Ranney, an emergency-medicine physician at Brown University, said, adding, "our entire healthcare system is going to be stretched at the same time."

Recent positive findings about coronavirus vaccine candidates should be an indicator that hope is on the horizon — we just have to wait a little longer. This month, Pfizer's vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, while Moderna's was 94.5% effective. If those get approved in the coming weeks, some Americans could start receiving shots in December.

But in the meantime, the US is expected to see an unparalleled rise in fatalities. A model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts another 70,000 people will die of COVID-19 before the end of this year.

"It's going to get far worse," Perencevich said. "Maybe when the morgue trucks start parking outside, maybe people will be moved." 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Pence pitches Georgia senators as last line of GOP defense

    Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Georgia's two Republican senators Friday, trying to hold off their Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine who controls the Senate at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden's administration. The trip highlights a critical juncture for the Republicans and Pence, who is trying to balance his own political future against his loyalties to a president who has yet to concede defeat. Pence appeared with Sens.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened on Saturday the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state, transforming it from an in-person two-day meeting of the world's most powerful leaders to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. The G-20's member-countries represent around 85% of the world’s economic output and three-quarters of international trade. “We have a duty to rise to the challenge together during this summit and give a strong message of hope and reassurance,” King Salman said in his opening remarks.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'

    Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating at home with “very mild symptoms.” Scott, 67, has been quarantining at home all week after coming into contact in Florida on Nov. 13 with someone who subsequently tested positive. Scott, a Republican, said he was “feeling good” despite the mild symptoms and would be working at his home in Naples.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • US allows convicted spy Pollard to move to Israel

    An American jailed in 1985 for spying for Israel was released from strict parole conditions Friday, allowing his move to Israel, the US Justice Department said.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.