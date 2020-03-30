Doctors battling the coronavirus in India are being infected, trolled and evicted

After a patient at a hospital in northern India tested positive for COVID-19, it wasn’t long before some of the medical staff began showing symptoms, too.

Doctors at Nalanda Medical College in Bihar state, short of protective equipment, treated the patient while wearing only a standard surgical kit — three-ply mask, gloves and plastic-coated apron. They ate in a mess hall shared by 83 doctors, all of whom now worry they were exposed to the coronavirus.

But when the doctors asked the hospital superintendent if they could be quarantined, they were told to keep working. With a pandemic spreading — and in an impoverished state with just one government doctor for every 28,000 people — the hospital couldn’t afford to lose them. So they took medication and kept seeing patients.

“It is easy to blame the superintendent,” said Manu Gautam, president of the United Resident and Doctors Assn. of India, a doctors advocacy group. “But he is also under pressure. He is in a state where the population is too high and the doctors are too few. If 83 of them go into quarantine, it is a huge blow.”

As the World Health Organization warns of a global shortage of medical equipment in the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s beleaguered hospitals find themselves fighting an accelerating outbreak with too few doctors, health workers, test kits, beds, ventilators, protective gear, masks or other essential supplies.

A week ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide clanging of plates to show support for health workers. But after Kamna Kakkar, an anesthesiologist in Haryana state, spoke out on social media about the lack of protective equipment — “When they arrive, send N95 masks to my grave,” she tweeted — Modi supporters hounded her on Twitter and called her “fake doc.” She deleted her tweets and took her account private.

Health experts are watching the outbreak in India with increasing alarm. The world’s second most populous nation, after China, has seen cases of the coronavirus double over the last week to more than 1,200 by Tuesday, with 32 fatalities.

But the true extent of the epidemic here could be far worse because Modi’s government has carried out few tests, and because much of the population lives in tightly packed slums and tenements where it is practically impossible to observe physical distancing.

Paramedics and police officials in Bangalore, India, plan the evacuation of a suspected COVID-19 patient on March 25. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP/Getty Images) More

Doctors and hospital personnel are particularly at risk of contracting COVID-19, and the parlous state of India’s medical system has raised concerns that its health workers will be exposed to the virus in even greater numbers.

Medical staff at a few hospitals have threatened to go on strike over a lack of equipment. Experts worry that others will cease working due to illness, quarantine or fear of being infected.

“Because we know we are exposed to the virus, we are always insecure,” said Ravi Raman, a doctor at Nalanda Medical College. “I used to live with my parents and sister, but I’ve moved to another apartment. I need to protect my family.”

India, with 1.3 billion people, has just one doctor for every 1,445 people, fewer than the WHO-recommended ratio of one to 1,000, with vast disparities in quality and access to care. Most coronavirus cases are being handled by underfunded public sector hospitals where the doctor-to-patient ratios are far worse, with just one government doctor for every 10,926 people.

Despite India’s successes in eradicating polio and reducing the incidence of other infectious diseases, public spending on healthcare is among the lowest of any major economy. Private hospitals treat a growing share of patients, but most Indians lack health insurance. That increases pressure on the government health system, with some states now moving to take over private facilities to fight COVID-19.