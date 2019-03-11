Doctors Never Took Me Seriously Until I Was Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer at 24

From Cosmopolitan

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been insecure about my stomach.



I took up powerlifting at 21 years old, which made me feel more in control of my body. But while it toned my arms and legs, my stomach still stuck out like I was bloated.

My abdomen was also a source of physical pain. Since I was about 15 years old, I’d randomly feel sharp jolts in my lower right side. The sensation was somewhere between a period cramp and stabbing sensation.

I knew something had to be wrong. So over the next nine years I made sure to mention this mysterious pain to three primary care physicians and four gynecologists. But every time I brought it up they brushed it off.

After all, I was 5-foot-2 and weighed 185 pounds. Even though I was extremely muscular, that meant I was obese on paper. Each doctor made me feel like my bloating issues and sudden aches could be solved with lean protein, portion control, and cutting carbs. I always explained how careful I was with my diet, but it didn’t seem to matter to them.

By summer 2017, I was 24. It had been several years since I first flagged the sudden cramps to my doctors, and now the cramps were hitting almost daily. I still had no idea what was going on.

That August, I was walking on the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk with my boyfriend, Joe, when I buckled over in pain. It felt like someone hit me across the pelvis with a shovel. When Joe begged me to see a doctor, I rolled my eyes. I had an annual with my gynecologist the following month and decided I’d bring up my symptoms again.

But, just like every other time, she shrugged off my concerns. Instead, she addressed my diet: “Some people just need to work a little harder,” she said after I insisted I was careful about what I ate. She added that if I was “really that concerned” about the pain, she could do an ultrasound to see if there was anything to worry about. Her dismissive tone made me feel like the expensive procedure would be a waste. So I let it go.



Over the next few weeks, the pain migrated from my right side, to my stomach, to my arms and legs. My whole body was radiating with cramp-like pain. Sometimes it hurt so bad I couldn’t get out of bed. My thirst was insatiable, and I constantly felt full.

At the time, I was super busy with a big work project, so I chalked up my symptoms to stress. Plus, since my primary care physician and go-to gyno couldn’t find anything wrong with me, I figured it would pass. Little did I know, these were textbook symptoms of ovarian cancer.

By the end of October, the cramping became so severe that I had to miss work. I finally went to an urgent care center. During my exam, the doctor gently touched my abdomen, and it hurt so much I literally jumped. He recommended I get an MRI immediately.

In the hospital emergency room, the doctor ordered a vaginal ultrasound rather than an MRI to save money and time. Still, I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was very, very wrong. Tears streamed down my face throughout the 20-minute procedure.

After waiting for hours, an ER doctor told me I had a common cyst that would go away on its own. He prescribed me Tylenol. I went home and felt like an idiot.

The next day, while cradling a heating pad in bed, the same doctor called to say he’d misread the scan. The cyst was actually closer to 10 centimeters in diameter. “Anything of this size is worrisome for cancer,” he told me.

I shot up. It was the first time I’d even considered I might have cancer. He told me I should make an appointment with my gynecologist ASAP.



Photo credit: . More