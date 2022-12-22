Doctors not able to take shrapnel out of former Roskosmos head

Doctors will not be able to take a shrapnel out of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], who received an injury in the occupied city of Donetsk on Wednesday, 21 December.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti quoting Rogozin’s assistant

Quote: "Doctors of the ‘DPR’ [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic – ed.] are providing Dmitry Rogozin and specialists of the military advisors group who were wounded in the attack as well with the necessary aid.

Dmitry Rogozin estimates his condition as satisfactory. He is now having his bandages changed. Doctors say that a bomb shrapnel that is in his spine cannot be removed."

Background: Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR", received injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.

According to the Baza outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound of soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound of glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound of the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday.

