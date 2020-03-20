Doctors and nurses ask public to donate protective gear

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States growing exponentially, health care workers are sounding an alarm about shortages of personal protective equipment —known as PPE —like N95 face masks, surgical gowns, medical face shields and nitrile exam gloves. Over the past several weeks, as anxieties over the coronavirus spread, panicky members of the public bought up huge supplies of masks and other items, contrary to the advice of public health experts.

Now, desperate doctors and nurses around the country, who need this gear to stay safe on the job, are taking to social media with the hashtag #GetMePPE to plead with the public to donate those much-needed supplies back to the people on the front lines.

Dear America,We’re running out of PPE. Our hashtag is #GetMePPE. Please help us get it out there.♥️,An ER Doc https://t.co/o34Dy3xofT

— Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) March 20, 2020

"I'm lucky," tweeted Dr. Chris Bennett, an emergency medicine resident at Harvard. "I got the last pair of googles in the ER for today. It's 9AM."

I’m lucky, @VP. I got the last pair of googles in the ER for today. It’s 9AM. #GetMePPE pic.twitter.com/b96Ye2Bdgv

— Chris Bennett, MD 🏳️‍🌈 (@cleebennett) March 19, 2020

"This is me in the 1 (one) N95 mask I have to see patients in our suburban LA pediatric office," wrote Dr. Rebecca Mandel, a pediatrician in Los Angeles. "Sprayed it with Lysol tonight and hung it to dry to reuse in the morning."

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor at Brown/Rhode Island Hospital, tweeted: "This is what hospitals are currently doing to try to keep staff healthy: Stapling elastic bands on expired procedural masks. Horrified? Yep, so am I."

This is what hospitals are currently doing to try to keep staff healthy:Stapling elastic bands on expired procedural masks. Horrified? Yep, so am I. https://t.co/ToxS0iHEmD #GetMePPE pic.twitter.com/x5sJhaeRtx

— Megan Ranney MD MPH (@meganranney) March 20, 2020

"We are running out of N95s so have to re use them, and for now covering them with surgical masks. but we will soon run out of them too," wrote Dr. Kristen Collier at the University of Michigan.

According to management I’m wearing the last n95s available in house for now. They are telling us that we put our name on it and place it in a bag for up to FIVE days. All our airborne rooms are FULL of r/o covid and this is just in the ICU#getmeppe pic.twitter.com/ldRbAr8SLx

— ɪ ɴ ᴛ ᴇ ʀ ʀ ᴜ ᴘ ᴛ ᴇ ᴅ (@charinterrupted) March 17, 2020

"PPE under lock and key. This is all our nurses get to protect themselves," added a nurse named Amy Ruth Silverman. "These are single use surgical masks. We're wearing them for days or weeks. We can't save your life if we can't protect our own."

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an N95 with someone’s name on it, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/lOxrt7J0yU

— Screaming Pectoriloquy (@Caulimovirus) March 20, 2020

so my whole hospital is out of N95s and procedure masks...i have 1 N95.i'm covering for 240 hours.awesome.

— EM Sushi | raw but prepared (@raw_em_md) March 20, 2020

The hashtag #GetMePPE was started on March 17 by Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency physician and associate professor at the Oregon Health & Science University. She urged health care workers to tweet photos of themselves with the protective equipment they need to fight COVID-19 — and to tag Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, and members of Congress to encourage national action on the crisis.

FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERSShare a pic of the PPE you're in that you need to stay safe Tag your congresspeople and @VP Use the hashtag #GetMePPE

— Esther Choo (@choo_ek) March 17, 2020

The World Health Organization recommends doctors and nurses should wear a "medical mask" when entering a room where patients are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. They should wear an N95 respirator mask "when performing aerosol generating procedures such as tracheal intubation, noninvasive ventilation, tracheotomy, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, manual ventilation before intubation, and bronchoscopy."

However, with supplies of both N95s and ordinary surgical masks now running painfully low, health care systems and medical professionals are begging the public to help.