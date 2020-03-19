Doctors and nurses are pleading online for protective equipment using #GetMePPE

Masks are seen on a production line manufacturing masks at a factory in Shanghai

Reuters

With a shortage of protective masks, some healthcare workers have been forced to wear the same one for days.

Some hospitals have turned to buying run-of-the mill swim goggles for their staff.

Nurses and doctors are sharing their stories, and pleading for help, using #GetMePPE — which stands for "personal protective equipment — on Twitter.

Cornelia Griggs is a surgeon in New York City. Her partner is also a doctor. Earlier this week, she posted a dire request on Twitter, warning that her hospital is running out of masks and eye protection.

"Don't make us orphan our two toddlers," she wrote on Twitter. "Running out of masks, eye protection and gloves at work," she wrote, adding the hashtag #GetMePPE. PPE stands for "personal protective equipment."

Griggs is one of hundreds of medical workers who have used the hashtag and have turned to social media pleading for government agencies and the public to help supply hospitals with protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has infected more than 227,000 people around the world and at least 9,300 have died. More than 150 of those deaths were in the US.

As hospitals scramble to care for those infected with the coronavirus COVID-19, they are also finding themselves short on the gear that keeps them safe.

Health care workers around the country, including in New York and LA, have reported having to reuse their N95 respirators being told to reuse them by keeping them in a bag and putting them on again later.

N95 masks filter particles out of the air, and are commonly used when doctors are caring for patients with infectious diseases that spread through the air. Normally, doctors use a new mask for each patient or procedure.

On Tuesday, Esther Choo, an emergency physician and associate professor at the Oregon Health & Science University, encouraged front line care workers to share their need for protection.

In the days that followed, they did. Nurses and doctors shared selfies wearing gear, and vented about how short the supply was. Some tagged their local representatives.

—ɪ ɴ ᴛ ᴇ ʀ ʀ ᴜ ᴘ ᴛ ᴇ ᴅ (@charinterrupted) March 17, 2020

Acknowledging that medical supplies are becoming hard to come by, Vice President Mike Pence called on construction companies to donate masks. The Surgeon General has urged the public not to buy masks.

The Department of Defense is also preparing to produce up to five million N95 masks available to public health agencies and first responders.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has turned to LA seamstresses to assist in making protective gear.

In addition to sharing the demand for gear, some medical professionals have also used #GetMePPD to share stories of people from the community banding together to share supplies.

One physician in Washington state, for example, woke up to find boxes of masks by her door.

