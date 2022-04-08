Doctors offer vastly differing diagnoses of ex-Olympian Michael Barisone during trial

Doctors rendered vastly differing opinions to a jury Thursday on whether or not they believed former Olympian Michael Barisone had a mental disorder that severely altered his thinking when he shot twice a tenant on his property.

A psychiatrist and psychologist called upon by defense attorneys testified at Barisone's attempted murder trial this week that the once-successful athlete and coach battled delusional disorder and persistent depressive disorder amid tensions he had with tenants Lauren Kanarek and her fiancé Robert Goodwin.

The doctors, who both evaluated and treated Barisone following the August 2019 shooting, believed Barisone's detachment from reality, or delusions, were so severe he was legally insane when he wielded the handgun and shot Kanarek.

Ex-Olympian Michael Barisone went through several emotions during his attempted murder trial in the Morris County Superior Courthouse on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

"At the time of the shooting, (Barisone) suffered from a mental disorder, a psychotic break, a delusional disorder which degraded his thinking to such an extent that he did not know what he was doing was wrong," Dr. Charles Hasson, a neuropsychologist, opined on the stand. Hasson, who evaluated and tested Barisone for about 38 hours, added that he believed Barisone did not understand the nature or quality of his actions.

Rebuttal

But after the defense rested their case following testimony by psychiatrist Dr. Steven Simring and Hasson, prosecutors called Dr. Louis Schlesinger, a forensic psychologist, to the stand as a rebuttal expert.

Schlesinger, who met with Barisone for a little over 13 hours, opined that there was no basis to conclude that Barisone had any sort of psychosis, and testing "absolutely did not" show he suffered delusions. Barisone, he said based off his testing and his evaluation, had anxiety, depression, and obsessive compulsive traits, which even the most successful people can have, but he was not withdrawn from the outside world nor did he have disordered thinking. None of those diagnoses would affect a person's ability to know and appreciate the nature and quality of his acts, he said.

Barisone's thoughts were instead "reality based" and not a delusion or psychosis, Schlesinger suggested. Barisone's responses that he feared he was being plotted against, or that someone "had it in" for him were similar to that of someone pending a serious trial on criminal charges, Schlesinger opined.

After remarking on Barisone's seemingly disheveled appearance in court Thursday, Schlesinger said the evaluation also found indications Barisone "intended to portray himself in a negative or pathological manner," meaning he was allegedly trying to appear "more disturbed" than he actually was. He also believed Barisone had faked that he could not remember the shooting, since he could recall in great details the days and moments leading up to it.

"If you have a good memory, but the only thing you don't remember is the criminal conduct, something is very odd about that," Schlesinger said.

Counter

But Simring and Hasson countered their colleague's testimony, each saying they believed Barisone had not exhibited any malingering throughout their examination and testing of him and instead pointed to a serious mental health illness that left him unmoored by reality.

Barisone made attempts over several months to get Kanarek and Goodwin to leave his property, but had been unsuccessful. He felt trapped with no way out and became unduly suspicious and increasingly frightened that the engaged couple was going to harm or his horses, take his farm, destroy his reputation and eventually kill him and his family, Simring said.

Delusional disorder is an uncommon and serious mental disorder that "percolates and develops over time," according to Simring. Delusions are false beliefs based on incorrect inference about external reality that persist despite the evidence to the contrary, Simring said. Barisone, he said, has persecutory delusions, which are the strong beliefs one is being conspired against, harmed, poisoned or destroyed by a person or group of persons.

Those diagnosed with delusional disorder cannot be talked out of their false beliefs and it makes it harder when the beliefs are more plausible, Simring said. Barisone truly believed Kanarek was trying to "annihilate" him and he became increasingly terrified and paranoid when she played on those fears when she made threatening social media posts, which she has not denied.

"He believed she had the power to do all these things that she was threatening to do in the posts," Simring said. "With each one, Mr. Barisone became increasingly distraught, increasingly frightened."

The more Barisone dug into her posts — which were filled with threats of war, weapons and her own purported mental health issues — the more paranoid he became, the psychiatrist opined.

"It was like a house of mirrors," Simring said.

Not a fear, but an emotional state

Schlesinger opined, however, that while the posts were "annoying," he struggled with the idea that Barisone's fears pointed to delusions.

"Delusions are not a fear, it's an emotional state ... it's a false belief based in reality that those in your circle are trying to dissuade you," Schlesinger said. "But people in his circle — his girlfriend Mary Haskins Gray and friend Ruth Cox — they all agreed with him about Lauren's dangerousness."

"So is everyone delusional there? They are all frightened, but that's not delusions," he said.

But Simring pointed to more incidents that increased Barisone's perceived level of fear and danger: Goodwin and Kanarek's hiding of recording devices on the property and their purported posting on social media of private conversations. The couple testified they hid the devices in spots that were legal, such as Kanarek's locker.

Mary DeFranco, an amateur horse rider whose daughter was receiving lessons from Barisone, testified on Tuesday that a private conversation she had in Barisone's office was repeated word-for-word on Kanarek's social media page. Barisone's attorney and friend Steven Tarshis also said a private conversation he had with Barisone was posted on social media.

He had hired a private investigator who uncovered purported arrest records for Kanarek and Goodwin, which were "more embers to the fire," Simring said.

The trial of Michael Barisone, an ex-Olympian began with opening statements before Judge Stephen Taylor in the Morris County Courthouse on March 28, 2022.

The final break, Simring opined, was when the state's Division of Child Protection and Permanency arrived at the barn in the hours preceding the shooting to investigate claims he had abused or neglected his girlfriend's children. The division, which investigates such complaints, had been called after a report with SafeSport, an organization that fields allegations of abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Barisone was convinced the children would be taken away or harmed, and coupled with all his other fears, he armed himself with a gun, got in his truck and drove to see Kanarek and Goodwin. He claims he has no memory of the shooting.

"He impulsively took the pistol, afraid he would be killed and wanted to defend himself," Simring suggested.

Schlesinger suggested Barisone was well aware of what he was doing since the gun he used was unloaded, requiring him to load it.

Doctors for the defense

Doctors for the defense say that those who develop mental health disorders often have pre-psychotic features, and often when placed in stressed circumstances, they become vulnerable and develop psychosis.

Barisone had been seeing a therapist on-and-off for 20 years for depression and anxiety, Simring said. He had come from a family that was both emotionally and physically abusive, Barisone had claimed, and his maternal grandparents suffered with depression, a mental illness that often runs in families, Simring said. At one point while in England, he had looked into assisted suicide, Hasson said.

Much has changed since Barisone's reign as one of the world's top equestrian athletes and trainers. For one, his appearance has markedly changed, and in the days prior to the shooting, so had his "larger than life personality," said three-time Olympian Boyd Martin, who took the stand in the trial on Wednesday.

Several witnesses, many elite athletes in the sport of dressage, spoke highly of Barisone, calling him a passionate horse trainer and rider who was poised with a magnetizing personality. He had never hurt an animal nor a person and was often spitting jokes, they said.

Many of the witnesses testified that in the weeks and days leading up to the shooting, Barisone had become withdrawn, distraught and unsettled.

Testimony is now complete in the case. The jury will not sit on Friday and will return Monday for closing arguments before they can deliberate.

