Doctors received promising readings on Damar Hamlin: What we know Wednesday

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be making progress, according to a friend of the family.

While speaking to reporters, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend Jordon Rooney told ESPN that doctors received promising readings on the 24-year-old by Wednesday morning. ESPN reported that Rooney couldn't go into specifics but that Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, has appeared to have made progress.

He remains sedated and in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

What happened on the field during Monday Night Football?

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday's game. The second-year defensive back stood up after the play, but fell straight back seconds later. Medical personnel had to administer CPR, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, according to a statement from the team. He was taken to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills said Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and was still in critical condition.

Despite previous reports that Hamlin was resuscitated twice, Rooney told ESPN that emergency personnel resuscitated Hamlin only once, which occurred at Paycor Stadium on Monday night.

Hamlin's family is 'frustrated' by Tee Higgins critics

Hamlin's family wants any criticism against Higgins to stop.

Bills reporter Rachel Hopmayer spoke with Rooney outside UC Medical Center on Wednesday. Rooney said Hamlin's family is "frustrated" and "mad" about the accusatory social media comments made toward Higgins since their son's cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium.

"This isn't supporting Damar," Rooney said about the online backlash. "If you think you're supporting Damar by bashing Tee, you're not supporting Damar."

What is cardiac arrest?

According to the Sports Institute, a sudden cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly loses its normal rhythm and stops pumping blood. Around one or two in every 100,000 athletes experience sudden cardiac arrest each year.

It is usually caused by abnormalities in the heart, but can also be triggered by a hard blow to the chest. Called "commotio cordis," it is an arrhythmic event caused by a sudden blunt impact to the chest and is seen mostly in athletes playing sports with projectiles, including baseballs, hockey pucks and lacrosse balls, according to the University of Connecticut's Korey Stringer Institute.

Cardiac arrest can stem from a variety of other things too, Dr. Alex Jahangir, executive medical director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery in Nashville, told USA TODAY on Tuesday.

"In some people's case, a blood vessel gets clogged in the heart because they don't have enough oxygen. Some people get electrocuted. Some are shot in the heart," said Jahangir, who has treated professional athletes over his nearly two-decade career.

Supporting Damar Hamlin's charity, toy fundraiser

A 2020 fundraiser created by Hamlin has received millions in online donations since Monday night, as fans sought to show their support for the Bills safety.

Hamlin created the GoFundMe page in December 2020 to purchase toys for children ahead of the holidays, writing, "As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me."

According to a cached version of the web page, Hamlin's GoFundMe had received $2,921 in donations in the two-year span through December 2022. It raised nearly $700,000 in the span of an hour Monday, after Hamlin's collapse on the field during the game against the Bengals. The total amount raised crossed $6.2 million from more than 204,800 donors as of Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the start of a preseason NFL football game in 2021.

Cincinnati shows support for Damar Hamlin

Dedicated Bengals and Bills fans went to the hospital Monday night to support Hamlin. They stood shoulder to should in blue and orange jerseys. Many left bars or their homes to hold a vigil outside. Photos of the fans have gone viral as an example of class and sportsmanship.

"I wish well for the Hamlin family, and the fans are out here supporting him," said Dustin Peters, of Evanston, who stood in his blue Bills jersey for hours outside the hospital. "All we care about is family. Bills players and fans are all just family."

Bengals to hold press conference today as they look to Sunday's game

The NFL postponed Monday night's contest and no announcement has been made about resuming the game.

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It is not known whether the game will kick off at 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m.

The team will be at Paycor Stadium on Wednesday, and head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to have a news conference at 1 p.m. Some players may also speak to reporters later in the afternoon.

