Doctors remove mine shank from soldier's leg in frontline hospital

Doctors at a frontline hospital have removed a mine shank from a wounded soldier’s leg. Part of the explosive was lodged in the soldier's leg.

A piece of a mine removed from the wounded serviceman’s leg

ALL PHOTOS: UKRAINE’S GENERAL STAFF

Details: The mine shank was discovered during an X-ray examination of the wounded soldier.

The General Staff noted that the soldier's leg was saved after removing the foreign object.

Doctors said they managed to save soldier's leg

Quote from General Staff: "Now the soldier's condition is stable. The Medical Forces specialists are preparing him for medical evacuation."

Background: Similar cases have happened before. Back then, bomb disposal experts examined the body of the wounded man before the operation to remove the object.

