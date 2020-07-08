What doctors are saying about coronavirus risks at Trump's New Hampshire rally

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – The news that President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 11 has raised concerns among some local medical experts about what his visit will do to the relatively low COVID-19 numbers in the area.

Compared to other states, like Florida and Texas, the Northeast seems to be managing the pandemic fairly well. Some fear a large, crowded rally will reverse that positive trend.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing at the outdoor rally.

“It is imperative that folks attending the rally wear masks,” he said.

From the outset of the pandemic, the state has not stopped or prevented individuals from peacefully assembling, including marches led by Black Lives Matter and protests from Reopen NH, Sununu said.

Coronavirus Watch newsletter: Get daily updates right in your inbox

Perception, influence play a role, expert says

Dr. David Itkin, infectious disease expert at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said he looks at the upcoming rally from two perspectives.

“The first is perception,” Itkin said. “He’s here. He is our leader. A lot of people, including me have been working hard to keep our numbers low, to educate people about the best way to be safe. So, I worry that the rallies give the perception that our president will be seen as a negative role model. I also worry his visit could undo what we have accomplished here.”

Itkin said his second worry is for the people of southeastern New Hampshire.

“I am not sure we have the ability to control infection in a really large crowd where some people will choose not to wear a mask,” Itkin said. “Will there be the ability to do social distancing, or do they want that appearance of a packed house?”

Itkin said his concerns are based solely on the science of infection control. He advises if people choose to attend they should bring their own masks and hand sanitizer. He said to watch where you are in a crowd and leave if you do not feel safe.

“I am looking at the ability to protect the individual, the person who is going to leave there and go to the grocery store, to the pharmacy,” Itkin said. “Will that lead to a spike in cases? I guess we’ll see.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. More

Out of the WHO: Trump has officially withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization as pandemic spikes

'Crowds of any form inherently increase the risk'

Martha Wassell, director of infection prevention at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, said any planned public gathering regardless of size during a pandemic is concerning from a public health perspective.

“Crowds of any form inherently increase the risk of coronavirus transmission,” Wassell said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released additional guidance on June 15 with a few questions to ask if considering attendance at a large gathering.”

Wassell said people should consider how many people they will interact with, and for how long, because interacting with more people raises your risk or the risk you pose to others if you are asymptomatic.

“Being in a group with people who aren’t social distancing or wearing cloth face coverings increases your risk,” she said. “Engaging with new people raises your risk. Some people have the virus and don’t have any symptoms, and it is not yet known how often people without symptoms can transmit the virus to others. Can you keep six feet of space between you and others? Will you be outdoors or indoors? The closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick.”

Keeping distance from other people is especially important for people with increased risk for severe illness. Itkin said people 60 and older, and those with cardiovascular diseases or compromised immune systems should probably choose to stay home.