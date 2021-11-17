Doctors scheduled to testify in day two of Burgess trial

Nov. 17—SUNBURY — Day two of testimony in the murder trial of Jahrid Burgess begins this morning with Geisinger doctors scheduled to testify.

Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, is accused of beating 3-year-old Arabella Parker so badly, she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 nearly 45 minutes after the child was injured, thus causing her injuries to get worse.

One of those doctors set to testify today is Dr. Paul Bellino, who previously testified if Burgess would have told the truth about Arabella's injuries, the child may have had a chance to survive.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz told a jury on Tuesday that Bellino will say Geisinger had a team of doctors on call and ready for major incidents in case they were needed but because Burgess and his ex-girlfriend, Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, only reported the incident as a child having a seizure, the team of doctors was not in place when Arabella arrived at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Delcamp testified Burgess beat her and her child and that she was afraid of him. Delcamp said at the hospital Burgess told her if anything happened to Arabella, the two could have another child, or that they could commit double suicide.

Delcamp, charged with homicide as an accomplice in the case, testified for nearly three hours on Tuesday. At times, she wept as she looked at pictures of her daughter.

Instead of calling 911 like she asked "at least a dozen times," Delcamp said Burgess called his mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury, who eventually called 911.

Several troopers testified Burgess changed his story to police several different times when he was interviewed about his involvement.

The trial resumes at 9:15 a.m. in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.