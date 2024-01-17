Doctors search for answers are cancer rates rise among adults under 50
In today’s Health Alert, a new report by the American Cancer Society reveals an increase in cancer diagnoses among younger adults.
In today’s Health Alert, a new report by the American Cancer Society reveals an increase in cancer diagnoses among younger adults.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.
Ron Rivera has spent the last 13 years as a head coach for the Panthers and Commanders
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for less than $2 a pair.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.
At Samsung's launch event today, where the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, the company introduced how AI could improve the calling experience with a new Live Translation feature. The feature, one of several translation features coming to the new smartphones, allows customers to make or receive a call in a language they don't speak and then receive a live translation of the call both audibly and on the screen. "It's like having your own personal interpreter on your calls," noted Samsung VP of Product Management, Drew Blackard.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that 'does the work for you.'
Samsung's adds generative AI capabilities to its new Galaxy S24 smartphones.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.
Ford just dropped a whole cache of photos revealing what its GT3 race car Mustangs will look like when they go racing.