Doctors search for answers are cancer rates rise among adults under 50

TechCrunch

At Samsung's launch event today, where the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, the company introduced how AI could improve the calling experience with a new Live Translation feature. The feature, one of several translation features coming to the new smartphones, allows customers to make or receive a call in a language they don't speak and then receive a live translation of the call both audibly and on the screen. "It's like having your own personal interpreter on your calls," noted Samsung VP of Product Management, Drew Blackard.