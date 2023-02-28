Doctors: Security forces kill protester near Sudan's capital

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces shot and killed a protester during an anti-government protest near Khartoum on Tuesday, a medical group said.

The Sudan’s Doctors Committee said the man was killed after being shot in the chest while taking part in an anti-government protest in the East Nile area, situated just outside of Khartoum.

Sudanese media and activists identified Tuesday’s victim as Ibrahim Mazjoob.

Anti-government protests have become near-weekly events in the capital and other major cities ever since the country's leading general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, led a military coup in October 2021 upending the country's fragile democratic transition.

The weekly protests are led by more ardent factions of Sudan’s sprawling pro-democracy network that have so far refused to negotiate with Burhan and other military leaders. At least 125 people have been killed in the resulting security force crackdown on the protests, the committee say.

In a separate protest held in central Khartoum Tuesday, hundreds carrying banners and flags headed towards the country's presidential palace before being repelled by security forces firing tear gas. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary agreement to restore Sudan's democratic transition was made last December by the military and various other political forces within the country. Amid international pressure, cross-party talks are ongoing to reach a final and more inclusive deal.

