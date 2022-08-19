Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and DEREK GATOPOULOS
·4 min read

ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dr. Ilona Butova almost looks out of place in her neatly pressed lavender scrubs as she walks through a door frame that hangs from a crumbled wall into what used to be an administrative office of her hospital in Zolochiv.

Not one building in the facility in the northeastern Ukrainian town near the Russian border has escaped getting hit by artillery shells.

Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, space to treat patients at the hospital has shrunk constantly because of damage. Her staff has dwindled to 47 from 120. And the number of people seeking treatment in the small town 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the border is often higher now than before the fighting began.

Ukraine’s health care system struggled for years because of corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk.

“It’s very hard, but people need us. We have to stay and help,” said Butova, a neurologist who also is the administrator of the hospital in the town near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. She added that she has had to do more with fewer resources.

The World Health Organization declared its highest level of emergency in Ukraine the day after the invasion, coordinating a major relief effort there and in neighboring countries whose medical systems also are under strain.

About 6.4 million people have fled to other European countries, and a slightly higher number are internally displaced, according to U.N. estimates. That presents a major challenge to a health care system built on family doctor referrals and regionally separate administrations.

Across Ukraine, 900 hospitals have been damaged and another 123 have been destroyed, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko, noting: “Those 123 are gone, and we’re having to find new sites to build replacements.”

In addition, scores of pharmacies and ambulances have been destroyed or are seriously damaged, and at least 18 civilian medical staff have been killed and 59 others seriously wounded, he said.

“In occupied areas, the referral system has totally broken down,” Liashko told The Associated Press. “People’s health and their lives are in danger.”

Kyiv's economy was drained by the conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014. When he came to power five years later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inherited a health care system that was undermined by reforms launched under his predecessor that had slashed government subsidies and closed many small-town hospitals. During the pandemic, people in those communities had to seek care in large cities — sometimes waiting as long as eight hours for an ambulance in severe cases of COVID-19.

As Russia has expanded the territory it controls in eastern and southern Ukraine, the supply of drugs in those areas has dwindled, along with medical staff to administer them. In the southern front-line town of Mykolaiv, “things have been very difficult,” volunteer Andrii Skorokhod said.

“Pharmacies have not been working, and shortages have become increasingly acute: Hospital staff were among those evacuated, including specialists. We just need more staff,” said Skorokhod, who heads a Red Cross initiative to provide residents with free medications.

Volunteers like Skorokhod saved the life of 79-year-old Vanda Banderovska, whose home near Mykolaiv was destroyed by Russian artillery. Her 53-year-old son, Roman, was killed, and she was brought to the hospital badly bruised and barely conscious.

“My son went out to the car to get his mobile phone when the Russians started shelling. He was hit in the head,” she said at a recovery ward, her voice trembling with emotion. “They’ve destroyed everything and I have nothing left.”

Banderovska said she was deeply grateful to the people who saved her life but also overcome by grief and anger.

“The pain I feel is so great. When doctors took me to the hospital I was bruised black and blue but I slowly recovered,” she said.

___

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Kyiv. Vasilisa Stepanenko and Hanna Arhirova contributed to this report from Kyiv.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Man Catches Monkeypox at ‘Crowded Outdoor Event,’ Heightening Concerns About Outdoor Transmission

    While monkeypox has largely spread through sexual contact so far, a new report details how a man got the virus from a crowded outdoor event (and hadn’t had sexual contact for three months prior).

  • Adrienne Houghton Gets New Tattoo of Newborn Son's Name

    Adrienne Houghton reveals the sweet tattoo she got as a tribute to her newborn son's name. The TV personality surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing the arrival of her first child, Ever James, via surrogate.

  • Taiwan, China hold opposing military drills amid tensions

    Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing’s political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China. The exercises Wednesday off the southeastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into Taiwan’s sea and airspace by ships and planes from the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party. “We strongly condemn Communist China’s continuous military provocations around Taiwan’s sea and air that undermine regional peace," Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Force Base.

  • WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' inflicted on Tigray

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth" -- and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis.

  • Meet the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska — here's what to know about the country's sixth First Lady

    Olena Kiyashko worked as a scriptwriter for a comedy series that starred Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A few years later, she'd become Ukraine's First Lady.

  • US and Taiwan announce formal bilateral trade talks

    The talks come weeks after a controversial visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Ready 24/7, Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft artillery

    STORY: Taiwan’s air force displayed its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday – saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day. The democratically governed island is facing growing pressure from Chinese military drills.China – which claims Taiwan as its territory – has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).Pelosi’s visit infuriated China – which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time – and sent warships and fighter jets close to the island. On a government-organized media trip to Taiwan's crucial air base in Hualien, the Air Force showed off its anti-aircraft systems.Taiwanese Air defense officer Chen Te-huan said the increased tensions did not faze them: "We were not nervous at all at that time (during China's military exercises), as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations. When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared. Our soldiers followed the SOP (standard operating procedure), which is our troop training program, as per normal. So actually we were not nervous at all, we were just excited to finish our mission."There have been no clashes between Taiwan’s air force and Chinese fighters. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.Taiwan's government says that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

  • Kaliningrad Oblast Governor arrived freely in occupied Kherson with "official visit"

    Anton Alihanov. Photo: RIA Novosti UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 16:02 Anton Alihanov, the Head of Kaliningrad Oblast in Russia, arrived in occupied Kherson with "an official visit".

  • Ukraine Latest: Erdogan Says Talks Focus on Ending War

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks in Lviv, western Ukraine, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy focused on how to “ultimately end” the nearly six-month-old conflict. Erdogan said he would evaluate the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Cal

  • WNC man's J6 Capitol attack sentence would be among harshest; site of 'most violent fight'

    WNC resident Lewis Easton Cantwell could face one of the harshest sentences for those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • What should you do if Biden doesn’t extend the student loan payment pause?

    Announced at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the payment pause has been extended and even expanded several times, including four extensions ordered by Biden himself. As of mid-August, speculation was rampant that Biden would grant another extension, but the Department of Education wasn’t making any promises, other than telling The New York Times that the department’s “review of broad-based debt cancellation remains ongoing and no decisions have been made.” In the meantime, student loan debtors are advised to prepare for resuming their monthly loan payments.

  • New study suggests ice cream is better for you than multigrain bagels

    Researchers at Tufts University ranked the nutrition of various foods on a scale of 1 to 100.

  • Bomb threats put tiny Moldova, Ukraine's neighbor, on edge

    For tiny Moldova, an impoverished, landlocked nation that borders war-torn Ukraine but isn't in the European Union or NATO, it's been another week plagued by bomb threats. On an overcast day outside the international airport serving Moldova's capital of Chisinau, hundreds of people lined up this week as bomb-sniffing dogs examined the vicinity.

  • Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat outperforming expectations in Alaska?

    Democratic U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola defied expectations on Tuesday by outperforming her Republican rivals in Alaska, a surprise result in a deep-red state that comes as Democrats are bracing for a brutal midterm election season. Peltola’s performance is more than just a hopeful sign for Democrats; it’s also potentially historic. If she wins, it…

  • NATO Races to Counter Russia’s Threat in Europe’s Weak Spot

    (Bloomberg) -- It didn’t take long after Russia attacked Ukraine for French Colonel Clement Torrent to get his orders: He had six months to build a base for 1,000 soldiers on NATO’s eastern frontier.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visio

  • A man who hadn't had sex in months caught monkeypox after going to a crowded outdoor event. Experts say being intimate is still the most common way the virus spreads.

    The man danced close to people who were wearing sleeveless tops and shorts for a few hours at a time at the event.

  • Silent crisis of soaring excess deaths gripping Britain is only tip of the iceberg

    Britain is in the grip of a new silent health crisis.

  • White House: Updated boosters for adults, teens expected in a few weeks

    White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said Wednesday evening that updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in “a few short weeks” for everyone over the age of 12. “The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s…

  • Monkeypox Symptoms: Patient's Photo Timeline of Rash Goes Viral

    A man with monkeypox shared a three-week timeline of his rash with pictures to raise awareness of monkeypox symptoms and how the virus is spreading.

  • 6 tell-tale physical signs of overeating, according to a dietitian — from drowsiness to acid reflux

    Eating too much in one sitting or throughout the day can stress your digestive system and have side effects, like heartburn, if it becomes a habit.