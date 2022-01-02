Doctors say Sudan security forces breakup protests, 2 killed

BY SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces on Sunday violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, killing at least two people, a medical group said. The demonstrations were the latest to protest a military coup that rattled the country’s fragile transition to democracy.

Thousands had taken to the streets in Khartoum and other cities across the country to denounce the October takeover, and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, said one of the dead was hit “violently” in his head while taking part in a protest march in Khartoum. The second was shot in his chest in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, it added.

Activist Nazim Sirag said security forces used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters, and chased them in side streets across the capital.

Protests also took place in other cities including Port Sudan and Nyala in the Darfur region.

The protests came despite tightened security and blocked bridges and roads in Khartoum and Omdurman. Internet connections were also disrupted ahead of the protests, according to advocacy group NetBlocs. Authorities have used such tactics repeatedly since the Oct. 25 coup.

Saturday’s fatalities have brought the death toll among protesters since the coup to at least 56, according to the medical group. Hundreds have also been wounded.

Allegations surfaced last month of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

The ruling sovereign council has vowed to investigate violence against the protesters.

The October military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule following a popular uprising that forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former U.N. official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, was reinstated in November amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

That deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists that power be handed over to a fully civilian government tasked with leading the transition.

Hamdok defended the Nov. 21 deal with the military, saying that it was meant to preserve achievements his government made in the past two years, and to “protect our nation from sliding to a new international isolation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kodak Black arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day

    Rapper Kodak Black started off 2022 in police custody early Saturday morning when he was arrested for trespassing in his […] The post Kodak Black arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo

    Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

  • Suez Canal revenues hit all-time record at $6.3 billion

    Egypt’s Suez Canal said Sunday its annual revenues reached $6.3 billion last year, the highest in the crucial waterway's history. Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said last year’s revenues rose 12.8%, compared to 2020, when the canal achieved $5.6 billion. About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.

  • Trump's plan to hold a news conference on the Capitol riot anniversary shows he is getting 'terrible' advice, ex-aide says

    Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.

  • Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

    Patrick Robert/Sygma via Getty ImagesTwenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a con

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP is 'projecting their sexual frustrations' after former Trump adviser comments on her vacation photo

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to former Trump adviser Steve Cortes' critical comments on a photo of her and her boyfriend in Florida.

  • South Korean crosses DMZ in rare defection to North Korea

    Seoul said it had asked the North, which has a shoot-on-sight policy, to protect the person.

  • Chilling Trump Letter Calling For 'Seizure' Of Election Material Revealed In Log To Jan. 6 Probers

    The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.

  • Thousands gather to oppose Dutch virus measures despite ban

    Thousands of people in the Netherlands defied a ban on assembling and demonstrated Sunday against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures, gathering on a central square before marching toward a park in Amsterdam. A small group of demonstrators briefly clashed with riot police as officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square based on an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

  • How the U.S., U.K. and Pakistan Teamed Up To Stop Another 9/11

    When historians look back on the checkered legacy of the global war on terror, they will highlight Operation OVERT as a model.

  • Why 'I was just being sarcastic' can be such a convenient excuse

    Oh come on, you could tell it was sarcasm ... right? AP Photo/Sue OgrockiAfter President Donald Trump said during a rally in June 2021 that increased testing was responsible for the surging number of infections, the condemnation of the inaccurate claim was swift. Six days later, during a Fox News town hall, Sean Hannity asked Trump about those remarks on increased testing. “Sometimes I jokingly say, or sarcastically say, if we didn’t do tests we would look great,” he replied. This seems to be a

  • Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    "We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement.

  • Capitol Officer Furious Over Mike Pence's Jan. 6 Comments After Police Saved His Life

    Pence's recent comments are a "disgrace," the sergeant said. "We did everything possible to prevent him from being ... killed in front of his daughter and his wife."

  • New Michigan laws in 2022: Tampon tax repeal, 2-year vehicle registration

    The repeal of some gubernatorial powers, allowing booze on race day at Michigan International Speedway and more laws also take effect.

  • Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iranian general's death

    Chanting anti-American slogans, hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike. The strike killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

  • Full transcript: Representative Liz Cheney on "Face the Nation," January 2, 2022

    The following is the full transcript of an interview with Representative Liz Cheney on "Face the Nation" on January 2, 2022.

  • Bernie Sanders attacked Warren Buffett for rejecting his request to intervene in a strike at a Berkshire Hathaway company

    Sanders criticized Buffett for staying out of a dispute at the West Virginia firm Special Metals, where workers have been striking for three months.

  • Lebanese Christian leader: alliance with Hezbollah imperiled

    The head of Lebanon’s largest Christian party said on Sunday that a 15-year-old alliance with the country’s powerful Shiite group Hezbollah was no longer working and must evolve. The televised speech by Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement, signaled an unprecedented level of frustration with Hezbollah and suggested the 2006 alliance credited with helping maintain peace in the small country was in jeopardy. Bassil’s comments come amid a devastating economic crisis and also ahead of critical parliamentary elections in which his party is expecting tough competition.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 2, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had a New Year message for China on Saturday: military conflict is not the answer, but Beijing responded with a stern warning that if Taiwan crossed any red line it would lead to "profound catastrophe". China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military and diplomatic pressure in the past two years to assert its sovereignty claims. "We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of 'military adventurism'," Tsai said on Saturday in her New Year's speech, broadcast live on Facebook.