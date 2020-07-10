Doctors thought a 'bubbly' 24-year-old would survive COVID-19. Then his organs 'shut down.'

PENSACOLA, Fla. – It all happened so fast.

Davon Hill's family thought he was going to turn the corner in his battle against COVID-19 after he was placed on a ventilator and given convalescent plasma at the Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, according to his adopted parents, Timothy and Donna Hendrix.

On July 1, doctors told the family that the 24-year-old's vital signs looked great, and they were optimistic he would soon be off the ventilator.

But after 1 a.m. July 2, the family received another call, this time telling them that Hill's condition had worsened and they needed to come to the hospital.

Davon Hill More

By the time they arrived, Hill had passed away.

"Everything just stopped," Donna Hendrix said in an interview Wednesday with the News Journal. "His organs just shut down within minutes. It was just horrible."

Hill is the youngest person in Northwest Florida to die from COVID-19. His death was officially recorded by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday as a 24-year-old Escambia County resident, although he lived with the Hendrix family in Milton. His biological family lives in Pensacola.

The young man's friendly and "bubbly" personality made him well-known throughout Milton, where he worked at the local Whataburger restaurant.

"He was never grumpy," said Donna Hendrix. "That's why people at Whataburger, even the elderly people at Whataburger, know him so well because he's so bubbly, all the time. Always has been. He would give you the shirt off his back. I mean, he is — he was — so kind to everybody."

Christa Sievers, one of Hill's close friends he met working at Whataburger, said Hill never met a stranger.

"Whenever anybody passes away, people want to say, 'Oh, they're a great person and everything,' but he genuinely was," Sievers said. "He gave off this energy that nobody else has ever given off, just this loving energy. And if he's in a room you feel welcome, no matter where you are, he just has like this welcoming presence."

Symptoms quickly escalated

Donna Hendrix, an Escambia County teacher, met Hill when he was in the fourth grade after his family relocated to Pensacola from New Orleans as evacuees from Hurricane Katrina.

She became a mentor to him, and eventually the Hendrix family took Hill into their home, where he spent weekends, holidays and summers with the family. When he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, he moved in with the family.

Hill's symptoms started June 22 when he had a sore throat but no fever. By the next day, he had a fever.

"It went downhill from there," Donna Hendrix said. "It was really quick. The sore throat, the body aches, the coughing."

She insisted Hill get a test at the University of West Florida testing site, and while waiting on results, he went to the emergency room at the Santa Rosa Medical Center. He was told he had pneumonia and strep throat.

Two days later, he went back to the ER and was admitted to the hospital. A test at the hospital came back negative for COVID-19, but a pulmonologist who treated him insisted that despite the test, Hill had the virus, Donna Hendrix said.

He was moved to an intensive care unit, and the test from the UWF site came back with a positive result for COVID-19.

Donna Hendrix said she felt like the treatment he received was "being made up as they went along." She said the idea of convalescent plasma, a treatment involving an infusion of antibodies from donated plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus, was only brought up after she mentioned it.