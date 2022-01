NextShark

A Korean American woman reportedly fell victim to an anti-Asian incident in New York City that was not investigated as a hate crime for months until a recent panel recommendation. The incident, which was caught on video and posted on Twitter, occurred on the A Train between 34th and 42nd Streets on Oct. 5, 2021, according to ABC7 News reporter CeFaan Kim. Kim reported that detectives have refused to include the man’s mention of “carrier” in the report, while the city’s Hate Crimes Task Force told the victim that the incident was not a hate crime.