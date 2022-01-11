Doctors transplant pig heart into a patient
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life — a first for medical science.
University of Maryland School of Medicine/ReutersThe first-ever successful transplant of a porcine heart into a human’s chest cavity took place last week in a Maryland hospital. Three days after the grueling seven-hour operation, the patient, David Bennett Sr., is reportedly as happy as a pig in mud.“It’s working and it looks normal,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the operation, told The New York Times. “We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been do
A man is doing well after the first successful transplant of a pig heart into a human body, according to the University of Maryland.
For the first time, a patient with life-threatening heart disease received a heart from a genetically modified pig, the University of Maryland Medical Center announced on Tuesday.Why it matters: The patient, 57-year-old David Bennett, is still doing well three days later, proving for the first time a "genetically-modified animal heart can function like a human heart without immediate rejection by the body," UMMC said. The surgery has the potential to provide hope to hundreds of thousands of pati
The University of Maryland School of Medicine has performed the world's first successful animal-to-human heart transplant with an animal heart, reporting the recipient is doing well days later.David Bennett, 57, decided to undergo the surgery after he was deemed ineligible for a traditional heart transplant, the medical system wrote in a press release on Monday.Bert O'Malley, the president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center in...
