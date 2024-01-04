Doctors unsure if Milwaukee police officer injured in shooting Tuesday will lose full mobility in his leg

Doctors are unsure if the police officer who was shot by a man during a standoff on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday has lost full mobility in his leg.

Milwaukee Police Officer Dan Morrell, 38, suffered a broken femur and nicked artery after he was shot in the leg and the Milwaukee Police Association announced Wednesday that doctors are unsure of his recovery time, in addition to potentially losing full mobility in his leg.

According to police, Morrell was shot by the suspect on the 1800 block of West Fairmount Avenue, almost across the street from Lincoln Park, following reports that a man had a gun.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man shot at police on two different occasions. Each time officers returned fire. On the second occasion, Morrell was struck.

Four children were inside the home at the time, Norman said.

The shooting led to a standoff that lasted another 2½ hours when the suspect initially did not let children inside the home leave. Norman said the children were eventually released safely and the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not announced charges for the man.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Morrell and his wife who will have to take off of work to take care of him while he recovers. MPA will also be setting up a fund through milwaukeefallenheroesinc.com/fallen-heroes-funds.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officer injured in shooting has long recovery time