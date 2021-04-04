Doctors warn hospitals may be overwhelmed as France braces for third lockdown

Rebecca Rosman
·3 min read
Medical workers in the ICU of aCambrai hospital, France - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medical workers in the ICU of aCambrai hospital, France - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French hospital staff have warned that the country's latest wave of coronavirus infection is out of control and they will soon be forced to prioritise which patients to treat as the country entered its third national lockdown over the weekend.

France recorded more than 46,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 5,273 people in ICUs. In an interview with French Radio France Inter last week, Health Minister Olivier Véran said he expected cases to reach a peak within the next two weeks.

“We are doing everything we can to peak by the end of April, so we can have more freedoms in May,” Mr Veran said.

But critical care doctors say the next few weeks will be even more difficult to get through than the first and second waves.

Jordan Nahoum, a resident at Hospital René Dubos in the Paris suburbs, said all of the hospital’s 32 ICU beds were full and that health staff were already being forced to do a “triage,” or prioritisation, between patients.

Coronavirus France Spotlight Chart - Cases default
“There’s just not enough beds,” Nahoum said, adding he was also concerned about the lack of nursing staff.

“Even before Covid, there was a lack of nurses because it’s hard work and it doesn’t pay much,” Nahoum said. “But now even more have quit because of the crisis.”

In an editorial published in Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) late last month, 41 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) doctors said the French government’s failure to impose an earlier strict lockdown would soon “compel health workers to decide which patients should live and which should die.”

In the Paris region alone, ICUs have reached more than 140 per cent capacity.

The sharp acceleration is down to the spread of the more contagious so-called British variant which has become dominant in France.

New measures include nation-wide travel restrictions, which limit people to 10 kilometres (six miles) from their homes, and the closure of schools and non-essential shops.

A survey published last fall revealed that nearly 40 per cent of nursing staff in France “wanted to quit” because of stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Inès, a former critical care nurse who quit last autumn because of a burnout, described the situation in ICUs as "a nightmare."

A medical crew tends to a COVID-19 patient after his transfer by helicopter from the Ile de France region to Angers hospital, France, on March 15
A medical crew tends to a COVID-19 patient after his transfer by helicopter from the Ile de France region to Angers hospital, France, on March 15

She said she feared the third wave would be “extremely dangerous” in part because hospital staff “have no more strength to give.”

A forecast from the Paris public hospital authority AP-HP has warned that the number of patients in Paris region ICUs could reach anywhere from 2,700-4,400 people.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised to increase the number of ICU beds across the country from 7,000 to 10,000.

He has also pledged to speed up the country’s slow vaccination campaign. Just over 13 per cent of the French population has received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, compared to 45 per cent in the UK.

The French government has set a goal of vaccinating 30 million, nearly half the population, by mid-June.

