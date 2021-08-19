Document details fatal shooting of Snyder County teen

Marcia Moore, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Aug. 19—MIDDLEBURG — Details of the tragic July 28 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills teen in front of his older sister were outlined in a search warrant filed by state police at Selinsgrove.

Anthony L. Bowersox was shot in the head by another 17-year-old male and died three days later, on July 31, at Hershey Medical Center.

A search warrant filed by Trooper Jeffrey Tice at District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg's office in Middleburg detailed the events that led to Bowersox's death.

The unidentified teen shooter, a minor who was only identified by his initials in the warrant application, told police he drove a utility vehicle to a clearing in a wooded area off Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County, on July 28 to meet with Bowersox.

Bowersox was already parked at the location and sitting at the wheel of a Ford-150 with his older sister, Julana Strauser, 20, who was in the front passenger seat.

The unidentified teen said he got into the rear seat of the truck behind Bowersox and the trio smoked marijuana, according to the warrant.

Afterward, the teen said, he retrieved a Heritage Rough Rider revolver from his utility vehicle and got back into the rear seat of the truck.

Sitting directly behind Bowersox, the teen said he checked the cylinder and did not see any bullets in the weapon.

He then pointed the gun to check if the safety was engaged and pulled the trigger, firing a bullet into Bowersox's head behind his right ear.

The teen told Tice he directed Strauser to call 911 and get rid of the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant said the teen stayed at Bowersox's side until emergency personnel arrived.

Police were able to collect several items, including a medical marijuana container, smoking devices, two containers with unidentified wax substances, lighters, two cell phones and a DNA swab from the truck, according to the warrant.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Wednesday that "no charges have yet been filed in the case and the investigation continues."

Bowersox's aunt, Wendy Apple, of Mount Pleasant Mills, said her nephew's death is listed as "homicide" on his death certificate.

"There are so many stories, we don't know what to think," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Workers at Mexico GM plant end contract, oust union in vote

    Workers at a General Motors plant in Mexico have voted to end a collective bargaining contract negotiated by an old guard union accused of intimidation tactics in earlier votes. Nearly 6,000 workers at the GM plant in Silao voted over two days, according to a statement from Mexico’s Labor Ministry on Thursday. The vote means the contract is terminated, but the workers maintain the same benefits and labor conditions.

  • Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s ancient Mayan temples

    Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • ‘It’s not very church-like.’ SC woman evicted from church-owned house after 25 years

    At the end of July, the 76-year-old woman, her sons and a friend had to collect what belongings they could from the yard of a Columbia home where she lived for decades. “For them to put her out in COVID season, I don’t know where God is in this matter.”

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom kills hospitalized teen with special needs in fight over crayons, Florida cops say

    Mom kills teen daughter with special needs in her hospital bed, Florida police say

  • A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

    Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.View Entire Post ›

  • 2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

    A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant, authorities said.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • D.C. judge reverses magistrate who ordered Fort Worth Capitol riot suspect’s release

    Thomas Ballard, 35, assaulted law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol with a table top and baton on Jan. 6, authorities alleged.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen

    An autopsy from the Franklin County coroner’s office has revealed Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times when she was killed […] The post Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

    A family of three who had been reported missing was found dead along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Adrian Thomas of KPGE-TV reports from Mariposa, California.

  • Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

    In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another five, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez. A pardon wipes away a conviction, while a commutation shortens a sentence but lets the conviction stand.

  • Victim’s family prepares for ‘day of reckoning’ in 47-year-old Fort Worth cold case

    Carla Walker’s murder in 1974 forever changed a Fort Worth community. Her suspected killer goes to trial on Thursday.

  • Florida woman on leave after calling kids ‘half-breeds’ in racist rant

    A woman who works as an exceptional student education specialist in Collier County, Florida has been placed on administrative leave […] The post Florida woman on leave after calling kids ‘half-breeds’ in racist rant appeared first on TheGrio.