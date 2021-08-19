Document details fatal shooting of Snyder County teen

Aug. 19—MIDDLEBURG — Details of the tragic July 28 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills teen in front of his older sister were outlined in a search warrant filed by state police at Selinsgrove.

Anthony L. Bowersox was shot in the head by another 17-year-old male and died three days later, on July 31, at Hershey Medical Center.

A search warrant filed by Trooper Jeffrey Tice at District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg's office in Middleburg detailed the events that led to Bowersox's death.

The unidentified teen shooter, a minor who was only identified by his initials in the warrant application, told police he drove a utility vehicle to a clearing in a wooded area off Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County, on July 28 to meet with Bowersox.

Bowersox was already parked at the location and sitting at the wheel of a Ford-150 with his older sister, Julana Strauser, 20, who was in the front passenger seat.

The unidentified teen said he got into the rear seat of the truck behind Bowersox and the trio smoked marijuana, according to the warrant.

Afterward, the teen said, he retrieved a Heritage Rough Rider revolver from his utility vehicle and got back into the rear seat of the truck.

Sitting directly behind Bowersox, the teen said he checked the cylinder and did not see any bullets in the weapon.

He then pointed the gun to check if the safety was engaged and pulled the trigger, firing a bullet into Bowersox's head behind his right ear.

The teen told Tice he directed Strauser to call 911 and get rid of the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant said the teen stayed at Bowersox's side until emergency personnel arrived.

Police were able to collect several items, including a medical marijuana container, smoking devices, two containers with unidentified wax substances, lighters, two cell phones and a DNA swab from the truck, according to the warrant.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Wednesday that "no charges have yet been filed in the case and the investigation continues."

Bowersox's aunt, Wendy Apple, of Mount Pleasant Mills, said her nephew's death is listed as "homicide" on his death certificate.

"There are so many stories, we don't know what to think," she said.