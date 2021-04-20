Document: Kristin Smart once buried in suspect's backyard

  • FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff plans a major announcement Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of Smart. (FBI via AP, File)
  • This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart. Flores, the longtime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of the California college student was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on suspicion of murder, and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime. Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart on the California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
  • This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows Ruben Flores, 80, who was arrested in connection to the murder of college student Kristin Smart at his Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, April 12, 2021. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the arrest warrants for Ruben Flores and his son Paul Flores were issued after a search of the elder Flores' home last month using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs. He said evidence was found linked to the killing of Smart but they had not yet located her body. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 / 3

Missing Student Cold Case

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff plans a major announcement Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of Smart. (FBI via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN MELLEY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California college student missing for nearly 25 years was once buried in the backyard of the home owned by the murder suspect's father, authorities said in a court document.

The body of Kristin Smart, which has never been found, was recently moved from the home of Ruben Flores, a prosecutor said, according to a document filed Monday and posted on social media by a reporter for The Tribune of San Luis Obispo.

Ruben Flores, 80, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the murder for hiding Smart's body after his son allegedly killed her. Paul Flores, 44, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Paul Flores, a fellow freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated, and Flores had said he would walk her home after an off-campus party.

The court document was filed before bail arguments Monday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court when the father and son were arraigned. It was first reported by The Tribune, and a reporter posted snippets of documents on Twitter.

Defense lawyers have criticized the evidence used to arrest both men last week. Attorney Harold Mesick said Monday that the evidence against the father was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

The document said investigators at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department had biological evidence indicating Smart was once buried under Ruben Flores' deck behind his home in nearby Arroyo Grande.

“The excavation below his deck ... showed damning evidence that a body had been buried in that location and then recently moved,” prosecutor Christopher Peuvrelle said.

Peuvrelle, who said Ruben Flores has helped cover up the crime for nearly a quarter century, would continue to do so if freed.

“Due to the evidence gleaned from the excavation, it is reasonable to believe Ruben Flores currently knows the location of Kristin Smart’s remains," Peuvrelle said. "Should he be allowed bail, it is a virtual certainty that he would use his freedom to continue his attempts to help Paul Flores thwart prosecution in this case and continue to hide her remains.”

Smart’s remains have never been found, but authorities recently said they believe they know where she was buried, though they haven’t disclosed the location.

The arrests of the father and son came after investigators using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs discovered evidence connected directly to Smart’s death last month during a search at Ruben Flores’ home, authorities said. They haven’t revealed what was found but returned to the yard for additional digging after the arrests.

Mesick declined to comment Tuesday, citing the gag order.

On Monday, he questioned why investigators needed to keep searching for evidence after making arrests. At the time of the April 13 arrests, the sheriff said he believed that had enough evidence to win convictions.

Mesick argued there were many innocent explanations why soil had previously been dug up in the yard. He said a backhoe had excavated a trench to dump soil that was removed to lay a nearby foundation.

Paul Flores was ordered held without bail Monday. But the judge indicated he would set a reasonable bail amount Wednesday for the father, who has health problems is currently in the San Luis Obispo jail on $250,000 bail.

The document presented summaries of why prosecutors didn't want either man to be released pending a trial that could be years away.

Nikki Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the court, said the documents were not supposed to be public. The judge in the case has issued a gag order preventing lawyers, investigators, witnesses and others from speaking about the case or releasing documents.

The Tribune said it got the public documents from the courthouse in the city 160 miles (258 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor named as one of victims in fatal Tesla crash in Texas

    One of the two victims killed in Texas at the weekend in the crash of a Tesla car believed to operate without a driver was William Varner, a doctor, his employer said on Tuesday. The Tesla Model S smashed into a tree near Houston on Saturday night and burst into flames, killing one occupant found in the front passenger seat and the owner in the back seat, the police has said. "Dr. Varner was a tremendous human being who personally impacted many...," Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center said in a statement.

  • Sad News: Zac Efron and His Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Just Broke Up After 10 Months of Dating

    This isn't the first time there were reports of a split for these two.

  • Woman outraged after ‘disturbing’ encounter with neighbor: ‘Wrong and disgusting’

    The woman couldn't believe the neighbor was allowing such "creepy" behavior. The post Woman outraged after ‘disturbing’ encounter with neighbor: ‘Wrong and disgusting’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kim Kardashian Has No Chill After Finding Out the Featheringtons Are Inspired by Her Sisters

    “Can I please come to a fitting?!?!”

  • Why a Royal Expert Thinks Prince Charles Might Not Become King

    And a member of Parliament predicts a "big public debate" on the role of the royal family.

  • Video Shows Mountain Biker Narrowly Escaping Bear Attack in Montana

    The now-viral video actually took place close to a year ago. The biker was reportedly fortunate enough to evade the massive predator and make it down the hill.

  • Toddler dies after he’s hit by driver delivering calves to farm, Indiana sheriff says

    A 15-month-old boy died in an accident on an Indiana farm, officials say.

  • Emilia Clarke is reportedly joining the Marvel universe

    Emilia Clarke is trading in dragons for Skrulls as she heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star is in negotiations to join Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. The show is set to revolve around the infiltration of Earth by shape-shifting aliens and will see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role of Nick Fury from Marvel's films. Ben Mendelsohn is also returning as Talos, his Skrull character from 2019's Captain Marvel, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the main villain, per Variety. This would be Clarke's first role in the Marvel universe after she played Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones for eight seasons, though she's no stranger to non-Thrones franchises, having also starred in Terminator and Star Wars films. She'll also be another Thrones cast member to head into Marvel's world, as Jon Snow actor Kit Harington and Robb Stark actor Richard Madden are set to make their MCU debuts in Eternals this November. It hasn't been revealed who Clarke might play in Secret Invasion, but her reported casting comes just a day after it was revealed that the show was adding another major star: Olivia Colman. At this point, the day when it's simpler just to keep track of who isn't in the Marvel universe rather than who is might be fast approaching. More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • *Another* Royal Couple Has Picked Up & Moved

    First, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . Then it was Princess Martha Louise of...

  • 'This means everything': Minneapolis joyfully chants George Floyd's name after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

    Horns began blaring across the city as the crowd gleefully chanted George Floyd‘s name, no longer an angry cry, but one of happiness.

  • If you take this popular supplement, stop now, because it’s actually Viagra

    I've written at length about the ridiculous and troubling trend of "all-natural male enhancement" supplements being recalled. They have the most ridiculous names and they're sold by companies you've never heard of and probably can't pronounce. They almost always are imported from overseas where drug regulations are more relaxed and, more often than not, they include prescription drugs that could be harmful to your health. Now, to absolutely nobody's surprise, the FDA has issued yet another recall for two supplements that promise drug-free performance boosts but are actually just prescription drugs themselves. Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 are distributed by a "company" called NS NY Distributor Inc, and both of them promise over-the-counter male performance enhancement. As we've seen a million times before, the pills aren't actually natural supplements but instead come packed with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, respectively. I'm completely shocked. From the FDA's recall alert: NS NY Distributor Inc is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Premium Orgazen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analyses has found the products to contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and/or tadalafil in Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall. Calling the recall "voluntary" is humorous since the company has no other choice. You can't sell prescription drugs over the counter just because you labeled them as supplements. It doesn't work that way, but as we've seen before these "companies" really don't care. They'll shut down, come up with another goofy brand name, and sell the exact same pills they're now recalling, just with different packaging. Over the years the FDA has cracked down on dozens and dozens of these brands (which are rarely trademarked and come in packaging that makes them appealing to the eye when they're sitting on the counter of a gas station), but the problem persists. They still end up being sold at retailers around the country and even online via Amazon and other outlets. It's absurd, but they just keep getting away with it. Honestly, if you're taking these kinds of supplements because you don't want to have an uncomfortable conversation with your doctor, you're just putting your health at risk. Getting real treatment for erectile dysfunction is your best bet, and trusting these random imported pills with names like "OrgaZen" will either do absolutely nothing or, if they contain unregulated prescription drugs, you could end up doing serious harm to your body. Stay safe and get your medicine from a doctor instead of the gas station clerk.

  • Larsa Pippen Says 'Some Truths in Life Are Hard to Accept' After Ex Scottie's Son Antron Dies

    Larsa Pippen is estranged from husband Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children

  • Woman somehow recalls what it was like to smoke weed for nearly 100 days straight... for science

    In celebration of April 20th, the day each year when marijuana plants pop out of their holes to look at their shadows and predict the weather, we wanted to highlight the inspirational story of a Canadian woman who contributed to the science of getting super high getting paid to smoke weed for 98 days straight as part of a 1972 scientific study.

  • Woman Filmed Hurling Anti-Asian Comments in a Metro Vancouver Park

    A woman went on a racist tirade against two Asian Canadian women after they refused to take a photo for her in a Metro Vancouver park last week. Gina Chong and Tiffany Tong were walking near Lafarge Lake Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada when the woman approached them the evening of April 15. Chong allegedly declined the woman’s request for a photo, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, according to City News 1130.

  • 'Single worst text' Ryan Fitzpatrick ever sent was to Alex Smith after his leg injury

    Fitzpatrick 'felt like the biggest a**hole' after sending Smith a text when he gruesomely broke his leg in 2018.

  • Jail for 'social escort agent' who cheated women to have sex with him

    A man who passed himself off as a social escort agent to have sex with potential sugar babies and shoot nude photos of them was jailed three-and-a-half years on Tuesday (20 April).

  • Korean American Twins Separated at Birth Find Each Other 36 Years Later

    Korean identical twins met for the first time in Florida on their 36th birthday after being separated at birth. Molly Sinert and Emily Bushnell embraced each other for the first time at Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale on March 29, according to Good Morning America. The twins were born in South Korea in 1985 and adopted by different Jewish American families.

  • Kerry Washington calls civil rights attorneys 'heroes': 'These are the real Marvel Avengers'

    Washington also shared how proud she is of young people who get inspired by her film, "The Fight," to become more engaged in their civic responsibilities.

  • 'Bat Out of Hell,' 'Total Eclipse' songwriter and producer Jim Steinman dead at 73

    The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and self-declared "Lord of Excess" was renowned for his work with Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler and Celine Dion.

  • Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

    A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass just outside Yellowstone National Park, officials said Monday. Charles “Carl” Mock, 40, who lived in the park gateway community of West Yellowstone, died Saturday, two days after he was attacked while fishing alone in a forested area along the Madison River several miles north of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Koosman said.