Document: Man said voices in his head told him to commit Richmond slaying

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Ohio man told police voices his head directed him to kill his wife.

Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman, 24, was arrested Saturday, a day after his spouse, 34-year-old Jessica Jane Hoffman, was found slain in her mother's Richmond home.

On Monday, Vincent Hoffman — of Riverside, Ohio, a Dayton suburb about 50 miles southeast of Richmond — was formally charged with murder in Wayne Circuit Court.

Hoffman at first told police he was not involved in his wife's slaying, but after being told surveillance cameras showed his SUV on the morning of Dec. 3 entering the Richmond mobile home park where his mother-in-law lived, he began "crying and nodding his head," according to an affidavit.

The former Centerville resident then acknowledged he had been at the Richmond mobile home, where his wife's body was later found by a relative, last Friday.

He said he kicked in the front door of the trailer, adding that "voices in his head were telling him to go shoot (his spouse)."

Hoffman said he believed the voices were those of "the devil." He said he fired two gunshots after encountering his wife inside the mobile home.

An autopsy — conducted Saturday in Montgomery County, Ohio — showed Jessica Hoffman was shot twice, in the chest and the "lower head area."

Her husband directed Richmond police to an area along Interstate 70 where he threw his handgun and ammunition, which were then recovered. He also told investigators where they could find the clothing he was wearing at the time of the slaying.

Vincent Hoffman also said he had been "up for a few days and doing cocaine," the affidavit said.

The shooting victim's mother told investigators she had picked her daughter up at the couple's home in Riverside on Dec. 1 after Jessica Hoffman reported her husband was "using cocaine" and that she was "getting accused of things."

Vincent Hoffman continued to be held without bond in the Wayne County jail on Thursday.

On Dec. 18, 2018. Hoffman was arrested after being accused of attacking his former girlfriend and her male acquaintance outside the Dollar General Store in Centerville.

In that incident, he was also accused of intentionally crashing his car into his accusers' vehicle in the store parking lot.

In March 2019, in a plea agreement that saw four other counts dismissed, Hoffman pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury.

A year later, the recklessness charge was reduced from felony to misdemeanor status.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

