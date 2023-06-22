Document: Officials built Kohberger family tree

Jun. 22—A newly released court document offers more details about how investigators used DNA evidence to identify the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to protect the names and personal information of Bryan Kohberger's relatives from being disclosed when investigators presented the genealogical evidence they found.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary charge in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail and awaits a trial scheduled Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

The DNA evidence came from a Ka-Bar knife sheath that was found on a bed next to the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves in their King Road home near the UI campus. The sheath was face-down and partially under both Mogen's body and the comforter on the bed.

The Idaho State Police laboratory determined the DNA came from a single male source. That DNA did not match any DNA from convicted offenders, arrestees or other crime scene evidence. So law enforcement turned to investigative genetic genealogy to find a lead.

"Genetic genealogy allows individuals to trace their lineage or connect with unknown family members using DNA," the court document says.

It typically involves sending the DNA sample to a genetic genealogy service like Ancestry.com or 23andMe. These services then share a list of potential relatives and even their email addresses.

Police who use these services can build a family tree to narrow down a potential suspect based on age, gender, opportunity and known physical characteristics. The court document did not share which genetic genealogy services that investigators used, but the FBI used that information to build a family tree of Kohberger's relatives.

This led police to recover trash from the home of Kohberger's parents and compare DNA from that with the Ka-Bar knife sheath.

"That comparison indicated the DNA found on the trash belonged to the biological father of the individual who left the DNA on the Ka-Bar knife," the court document says.

Police used a search warrant to collect a buccal swab from Kohberger and the DNA comparison showed a statistical match. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30, more than a month after the killings took place.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office points out that the FBI's investigation did not result in the creation of many documents or records.

To its knowledge, the only records that reflect the FBl's efforts to create Kohberger's family tree is the family tree itself, notes jotted down by FBI agents as they constructed the family tree, and any records that document the removal of the DNA profile from the genetic genealogy services pursuant to Department of Justice policy.

"The State has not seen — nor does the State possess — these records or copies of these records," the court document says.

The prosecutor's office is trying to protect some information from being disclosed, including the documentation related to the development of the DNA profile. It also wants to protect from disclosure all information related to the creation of the family tree, and the identities of Kohberger's relatives.

Latah County District Court has scheduled a hearing Tuesday in response to Kohberger's request to make available all records of the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment in May.

Kohberger's indictment led to his arraignment on May 22. During his arraignment, Latah County District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf when the defendant chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea himself. Kohberger plans to contest his indictment.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.