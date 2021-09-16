These documentaries and podcasts discussed the slaying of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

The murder of UNC-Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth in September 2012 went unsolved for nine years. This week, the Chapel Hill Police Department announced they had made an arrest in the case: 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares of Durham.

There have been numerous television documentaries and podcasts about Hedgepeth’s case. Here are some of the major ones.

▪ In 2016, the TV news magazine “20/20” aired a special episode on the case called “20/20: Love, Hope and Faith: The Faith Hedgepeth Murder.” The special includes interviews with family and friends, including Marisol Rangel. The Chapel Hill Police Department cooperated with ABC for this special, revealing here for the first time the Parabon composite and a photo of the murder weapon. The special is available online in several parts: Parts 1 and 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 and Part 6.

▪ In 2018, the Investigation Discovery series “Breaking Homicide” looked into Hedgepeth’s murder. For the episode, former Rhode Island police Sgt. Derrick Levasseur and forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie spend time in Chapel Hill talking to police; Hedgepeth’s parents; Marisol Rangel; Faith’s former boyfriend, Michael Ty McNeil; and others close to the case. They consult with specialists who analyze the handwriting on the note left at the scene and the 911 call placed by Hedgepeth’s roommate, Karena Rosario. They believe Rosario is the key to solving the case. Investigation Discovery shows are usually available to stream on discovery+.

Karen Rosario, left, and slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth, right.

▪ In 2019, newspaper columnist Tom Gasparoli releases a 10-episode podcast series about the Hedgepeth murder called “Pursuit.” On the podcast, Gasparoli asks retired Raleigh homicide detective Chris Morgan to give his opinions about the 911 call and the case. Morgan says he believes the note on the fast food bag was staged by the killer to throw off investigators.

▪ An Investigation Discovery Special called “Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery” aired in May 2020. The special features interviews with Hedgepeth’s parents and friends and with members of the Chapel Hill Police Department. It also features some fairly gruesome reenactments of the crime scene. Investigation Discovery shows are usually available to stream on discovery+.

▪ In October 2020, the popular true crime podcast Crime Junkie featured Faith Hedgepeth’s case.

Other resources on Faith Hedgepeth’s case

▪ A copy of various court orders, search warrants and the Faith Hedgepeth autopsy report can be found here.

▪ Stories about the Hedgepeth case published in The News & Observer.

▪ Subreddits devoted to the Hedgepeth case, evidence and theories.