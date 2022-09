Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in the wake of data this week showing a surprise increase in consumer prices in August, which raised concerns that high inflation was becoming entrenched. "This more or less silences those calls for a 100-basis-point hike next week," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.