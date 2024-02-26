Documentary examines the human cost of Lansing neighborhood destroyed by I-496

When a group of historians gather for their monthly get-together at Lansing Community College at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, the film they'll watch tells a tragic tale of how a thriving Black neighborhood in Lansing was destroyed.

It’s the story of the Interstate-496 expressway and how it wiped out a community along St. Joseph, taking away people’s homes and businesses and funneling them into redlined areas of the city.

Jessie Richardson, left, with grandson Tyrone Gridiron (3), in front of their home on St. Joseph and Everett. The photo was taken after the demolishing in 1965-1966 of more than 600 homes in the area. Photo was taken just prior to the beginning of construction. Across the median the Main Street School can be seen.

The film, “Pave the Way: They Even Took the Dirt,” was created last year by the Historical Society of Greater Lansing using a grant from the National Parks Service. The film showcases more than 75 oral histories of people who lived in the neighborhood and their children.

The Washington Avenue bridge takes shape in June 1967, one of several bridges to span the expressway that runs below ground level for some distance.

The building of I-496 between 1965 and 1970 caused the demolition of 700 homes and many Black-owned businesses, churches and schools. Most families were given only nine weeks of notice to move and homes were often under-valued.

The film starts by showing what the neighborhood used to be, as described by those who lived there and shown in photos and newspaper clippings. It goes on to share personal stories and illustrate the effect the demolitions had on those who lived there.

Aerial view of construction on I-496 in the 1960s.

The 496 Project’s goal is to preserve the history of this neighborhood through oral storytelling, photographs and the documentary.

Two people who lived in the neighborhood collected the oral histories — Kenneth Turner, the videographer, and Adolph Burton, the interviewer. They conducted more than 130 interviews, though not all were able to be used in the documentary. The post-production editing was done by Craig Jones and Greta Haney-Trice shepherded the film from start to finish.

Haney-Trice and Jones will join LCC Professor David Siwik in a panel discussion after the showing of the film at Dart Auditorium. Admission to the film and the discussion is free and open to the public. The event is part of LCC’s Black History Month offerings.

A bulldozer demolishes a home as part of the connector route clearance for I-496, January 1966.

Siwik said that the film screening and discussion allow audience members to share their reflections on learning how infrastructure projects can transform and displace communities over time. The Interstate Highway Act was passed in 1956 and I-496 was planned as an urban highway that would connect freeways and provide a corridor between downtown and Michigan State University.

“The displacement of people in the neighborhood and why they chose it to go over the actual streets in the area is tied very deeply into the way the communities at the time manipulated real estate markets and zoning ordinances to divide communities up along racial lines,” Siwik said.

He pointed out that there was a major difference between highways that went through rural communities and caused little disruption and those that went through densely populated neighborhoods.

“When the city planners mapped out where Interstate 496 was going to go, they identified properties that were deemed to be of lower value,” Siwik said. “Oftentimes when this happened in communities across the United States, the lower-valued properties were overwhelmingly rental properties that were white landlords with minority tenants. But the really important thing to keep in mind about the neighborhood that I-496 went through was that many of the properties were not rental properties. They were owner-occupied family homes that people had lived in for a long time.”

Haney-Trice considers the documentary to be a miracle given the challenges faced with creating it during a pandemic and the fact that they had to rely almost entirely on volunteers, albeit ones who were passionate about the project. She credits Turner and Burton’s work for being foundational to the success of the film because they were able to authentically capture personal stories and experiences that conveyed the hurt around the displacement.

A 1904 Oldsmobile carrying Barbara Dean, Miss Michigan Highways of 1970, and driven by Bernie LaDuke, with an unidentified man and Dick Letts, far right, at the opening of the I-496 Oldsmobile Expressway, Dec. 18, 1970.

“The oral histories were done by people who were volunteering their time and who had connections in the neighborhood,” Haney-Trice said. “They both grew up in the neighborhood. Ken and Adolph were the unsung heroes - without them, there would have been no documentary. They were doing it for the right reasons. The hurt you see on this film - you would not have gotten that, people would not have been as willing to talk about it (if it weren’t for Turner and Burton). They are not professional historians or videographers. They were two men who grew up here and care about the story. You see and feel that in the film.”

Siwik said the filmmakers had a wealth of materials to draw from between the oral interviews, photos and the scrapbooks that people had put together at the time that included letters, newspaper articles and classified ads.

“It started to paint a very vivid picture of just how lively this community was at the time,” Siwik said.

Creating the film involved balancing many perspectives with very few resources. It was impossible to include all the stories, so Haney-Trice said they had to find a way to include the most relevant ones without a lot of repetition.

“I wanted to see as many faces and places as possible - I didn’t care how grainy they were,” Haney-Trice said. “It was how we could give honor to these people and their families.”

Many of the people interviewed were second generation as the events took place in the mid-60s and, as Haney-Trice pointed out, people owning a home in 1964 were probably 40 or 50 years old and it’s now 60 years later. Many of the people interviewed were kids when they lived there.

While the film is available in many places, including on YouTube, Haney-Price said that isn’t the same as experiencing it in community with others. It is a richer experience to watch it with others and be able to discuss it afterward. She said she felt the way they put the film together made sure it wasn’t done in a hostile way that would further divide people.

“There are some hard truths that people don’t like to hear, but people who see this leave in tears,” Haney-Trice said.

Siwik attributes the film’s effectiveness with it being told in the voices of the people who lived it.

“It’s the collective story of the people who lived through this incredible experience,” Siwik said. “The people who lived in that neighborhood that were displaced by the freeway are still in our community. It is absolutely essential for us to really understand our community and our neighbors and to know what people lived through. Hopefully, this film accomplishes that.”

