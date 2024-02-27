New Documentary Examines Mind of Killer Joran van der Sloot

He admitted to killing two women in two high-profile cases exactly five years apart. Now a new documentary on Peacock called “Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot” examines the mind of this murderer. Van der Sloot first came to notoriety in 2005 after the disappearance of American teen, Natalee Halloway, in Aruba. He was never charged by authorities even though investigators say he was the last person to see her. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

View comments