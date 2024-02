TechCrunch

Security experts are warning that a high-risk vulnerability in a widely used remote access tool is "trivial and embarrassingly easy" to exploit, as the software's developer confirms malicious hackers are actively exploiting the flaw. The maximum severity-rated vulnerability affects ConnectWise ScreenConnect (formerly ConnectWise Control), a popular remote access software that allows managed IT providers and technicians to provide real-time remote technical support on customer systems. The flaw is described as an authentication bypass vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely steal confidential data from vulnerable servers or deploy malicious code, such as malware.