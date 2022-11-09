Documented 4-Speed 1971 Mach 1 Is Selling At Carlisle Auctions This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This first-generation gem featured that distinctive muscle car aesthetic.

There’s an undeniable charm about the first-generation the Mach 1 Mustang was offered. This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 showed that it could be just as sporty as any other first-gen Mustang. Offered only on the Sportsroof body style, the Mach 1 featured unique graphics, front and rear spoilers and an available Ram Air hood with NACA ducts. This stunning example will be available at the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction, and it’s worthy of any proper Mustang collection.

This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 coupe is an original survivor and comes with the Marti report. It is powered by a 351 Cleveland engine with Ram Air that’s backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. It has power steering, power disc brakes, and factory a/c. It rolls on Magnum 500 wheels, and you can bring it home soon.

The Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction takes center stage at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida on Friday and Saturday, November 11-12. This auction only event (no car show or swap meet) starts at 10:30 a.m. each day and hosts 400+ expected lots spanning automotive history. Past, present, and future classics will cross the block and the variety of options makes the auction a very diverse offering. Lots span decades and will sell from four figures to six, offering white glove, best of show options as well as show-worthy daily drivers. There’s even an All-Truck Hour planned for approximately 1:30 p.m. on November 11. Call Carlisle Auctions today at 717-960-6400 to learn more about buying or selling and visit CarlisleAuctions.com to check out images and info on many of the confirmed consignments! There are three great ways to bid too, in person, on the phone, and online! Not looking to buy or sell, but still want to attend? Spectator admission is just $10 with kids 12 and under FREE. There’s also ample FREE parking available.

