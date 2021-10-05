'Documented dreamers' at risk of deportation: 'Everything I know is American'
ABC News' Devin Dyer reports on "documented dreamers" who are living in the U.S. legally but are at risk of deportation, and the fight to give them legal status.
ABC News' Devin Dyer reports on "documented dreamers" who are living in the U.S. legally but are at risk of deportation, and the fight to give them legal status.
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]
Hill writes in her memoir that she was "busted" by Ivanka Trump, who was walking into the room in stilettos and "flashing me a look of surprise."
He attacked Obama, Bush, and Clinton "for failing to do something or simply for being 'idiots'" and claimed "success for himself wherever they had failed," Hill wrote.
There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]
Each time Trump brought it up, British officials "would pretend not to understand the conversational thrust and change the subject," Fiona Hill wrote.
The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st
A group of prominent attorneys on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former top Justice Department official who is under investigation for allegedly plotting to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. The complaint https://ldad.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/DC-Ethics-Complaint-Against-Jeffrey-Clark.pdf, signed by former Justice Department lawyers and spearheaded by the group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, asks the District of Columbia Bar's disciplinary office to investigate Clark's actions and sanction him. "Mr. Clark made false statements about the integrity of the election in a concerted effort to disseminate an official statement of the United States Department of Justice that the election results in multiple states were unreliable," they wrote, noting such conduct put American democracy at grave risk.
Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that […]
CNN’s John Berman responded to the former White House press secretary's admission with a blunt reminder.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, the wealthiest person in Illinois, told the Economic Club of Chicago Monday he has grave doubts about the future of Chicago, and that his investment firm, Citadel, will probably move its headquarters elsewhere — if the city doesn’t “change course.” Griffin said Chicago remains the corporate headquarters, but the firm’s New York office is now the ...
"It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.
Fiona Hill compared her experience working at the Trump White House, "with all the endless hits and explosions," to the World War II blitz.
Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and former presidential surrogate Rudy Giuliani admitted that some of the biggest hitters in right-wing TV were essentially state-run media
An expensive yacht and a luxury apartment in Monte Carlo are just a couple of the assets bolstering the clandestine net worth of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged mistress — despite her modest upbringing.
Max Boot reality-checked Republicans with what their party has become.
A third round of California's Golden State Stimulus II payments is set to go out on Oct. 5, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board. Stimulus Update: Printing, Mailing Issues Delay 9 Million...
Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he will rescind an executive order involving COVID-19 vaccines by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard also on Tuesday told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the statements as McGeachin on Tuesday in a flurry of activity attempted to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state. Little is in Texas meeting with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues.
A $1 trillion coin could be created within minutes at the US Mint at West Point and flown to the New York Fed for physical deposit via helicopter.