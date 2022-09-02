'Documented' gang member arrested by NET-5 agents

Sep. 2—Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said a Yuba City resident who is a "previously documented member" of a criminal street gang was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to sell drugs to undercover agents.

According to Michael Bullard with NET-5, 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead of Yuba City was allegedly found to be in possession of 15.40 grams of cocaine for the purpose of sales. Undercover NET-5 agents had been in contact with Halstead before his arrest. Allegedly, he had agreed to sell undercover agents cocaine.

After arriving at the parking lot of the Walmart in Yuba City, Halstead was immediately taken into custody, Bullard said. Halstead was allegedly driven to the parking lot by a person believed to be his father, 46-year-old Samegod Allah Halstead of Sacramento, who was eventually released from the scene.

The arrest of Jakiem Gerard Halstead at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday was done by members of NET-5 along with the assistance of the Sutter County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division and the Yuba City Police Department.

"Jakiem Gerard Halstead is a previously documented member of a local subset of the Blood criminal street gang known as 'SGE' or 'The Slim Gang,'" Bullard said in a statement. "Jakiem Gerard Halstead was on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) at the time of the incident. According to the CDCR, Jakiem Gerard Halstead was released from prison on July 29th, 2022, after serving just 2 years and 11 months of his 9 years 8-month commitment."

Bullard said Halstead had pleaded guilty in August 2019 in a Sutter County court for charges related to a gang-related shooting that occurred in Yuba City and left one person shot.

"According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, CDCR had previously notified them in writing of an early release hearing for Jakiem Gerald Halstead," Bullard said. "In March of 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office responded to CDCR, in writing, strongly opposing any early release for Jakiem Gerald Halstead. According to CDCR, they denied the early release at that time. It is believed at some point after that, CDCR reversed their position and released Jakiem Gerard Halstead. No additional correspondence was received by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office from CDCR regarding Jakiem Gerard Halstead's early release."

After Tuesday's arrest, Halstead was booked into Sutter County Jail for possession for sale of a controlled substance and a parole hold.

The investigation was forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, Bullard said.