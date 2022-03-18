Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee solicitation

Mar. 18—Records just released by the Ohio Supreme Court appear to contradict the state's claim that Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds tried to solicit a $200,000 consulting fee to facilitate development that would benefit his family.

Now that a special commission has determined Reynolds will keep his job while fighting criminal charges against him, the high court released records filed in the suspension proceeding.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Supreme Court chief justice to suspend Reynolds on Feb. 14 because Reynolds was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Part of the charges involve a $200,000 consulting fee Reynolds allegedly solicited from developers Brian Jimenez and Tim Haid to use his political influence to get a $1.1 million TIF to clear the way for development along Hamilton Mason Road.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office reported they had hand written notes from two phone calls with Reynolds and a recording of a third call.

"I spoke with Mr. Jimenez and Mr. Haid after receiving the notes and recording and they explained the consulting fee and how it was discussed in all three conversations," the report reads.

Reynolds' attorney Chad Ziepfel file a supplement to his opposition to the suspension that included the recorded call between the auditor and Jimenez.

"Having now reviewed the recording, it is clear that the State's evidence is incorrect. There was absolutely no discussion of a bribe payment, or any $200,000 'consulting fee,' during the recorded phone call," Ziepfel wrote. "It was a perfectly professional call, with much discussion about the fact that the sewer access in the area was controlled by Mr. Reynolds and his father."

The Journal-News read the transcript of the recorded call and there is no mention of the $200,000 fee.