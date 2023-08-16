Documents: Biggest marijuana dealer in Hamilton supplied the drug to feuding gangs

John Andrews Jr. was known as the biggest marijuana dealer in Hamilton and supplied the drug to two feuding gangs, court documents say.

Andrews, 38, sold as much as $10,000 worth of marijuana in a single day, according to the documents. When investigators searched a duplex in Hamilton, which they said Andrews used to stash drugs, more than 11 pounds of marijuana was found inside.

But a 2021 fatal shooting at the duplex – an incident that Andrews said was an act of self-defense – accounted for most of a 12-year prison term imposed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott in federal court in Cincinnati.

Andrews, known as “Bark Bark,” pleaded guilty earlier this year to a drug conspiracy charge as well as possession of a gun used in a drug trafficking offense. The gun charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

On Sept. 12, 2021, three men showed up at the duplex on Bingham Street, after one arranged to buy an ounce of marijuana from Andrews for $300, according to court documents. One of the men had a rifle.

Still image from video showing two of the men, one holding a rifle, who John Andrews Jr. said tried to rob him in September 2021. It was included in a sentencing memorandum filed by Andrews' attorney.

Andrews told police that the men tried to rob him and shot at him, so he fired back with his .40-caliber handgun.

Jason Hendricks, 35, was killed. Two unidentified men who were with Hendricks fled in a vehicle.

'I've had to kill somebody'

During an interview with police after the shooting, according to court documents, Andrews said: “I’ve had a long day. I’ve had to kill somebody. It’s just a lot.”

Andrews wasn’t charged in Hendricks’ death, apparently because it was determined he acted in self-defense. Authorities did, however, pursue gun charges.

In court Tuesday, Andrews was in a wheelchair. His left leg is paralyzed, the result of being shot multiple times in the back in 2014, his attorney, Scott Rubenstein, said in court documents.

Andrews also uses a walker, according to Rubenstein.

“John is acutely aware of the position that he put himself in as a major marijuana supplier,” Rubenstein wrote. “He acknowledges his grievous mistake. He recognizes that he must pay his debt to society. He is resolved to use this experience to better himself.”

2nd defendant

A second man who was charged along with Andrews, Terrance Schooler, has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges but has not yet been sentenced. According to court documents, Schooler supplied Andrews with “significant quantities of high-grade marijuana from California.”

But according to prosecutors, Schooler stopped being involved in drug trafficking several years ago and stopped selling to Andrews because of Andrews’ involvement in violence. Schooler, prosecutors say, “appears to be on the path of being a law-abiding citizen.”

Court documents say neither man was affiliated with one of the feuding gangs operating in the Hamilton area, although they did supply marijuana to both.

The documents outline the extent of gang violence in the Hamilton area. Between 2016 and early 2022, according to the documents, the turf war between the “Thirty” and “RU” gangs led to about 10 homicides and several other shootings.

Videos posted on social media in 2021 showed members of one of the gangs desecrating the cemetery headstones of deceased members of the other gang, an FBI agent said in a criminal complaint.

By early 2022, investigators had connected more than 100 people to both gangs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: Biggest pot dealer in Hamilton supplied drug to feuding gangs