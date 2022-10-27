Documents say Concord double murder suspect had one-way ticket to Germany

Oct. 27—Logan Levar Clegg, charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April, had planned to escape with a one-way ticket to Germany, according to court documents.

But on Oct. 12, police arrested him in South Burlington, Vermont, on a warrant from Utah — two days before he was set to take off. He later was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Clegg, 26, was found with $7,150 in cash, two prepaid Vanilla gift cards and an "apparent Romanian passport card" bearing the name "Claude Zemo" with his picture, according to an affidavit filed in Vermont Superior Court on Oct. 19.

Clegg, who had been living in a tent in the woods, has since been returned to New Hampshire to face prosecution. On Wednesday, he waived his arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court.

He is being held on preventive detention, but reserves his right to a bail hearing, according to court documents. Clegg has been ordered to have no contact with the Reid family.

According to the affidavit, police tracked down Clegg through surveillance photos and credit cards and by deciphering another alias, "Arthur Kelly." Police in Utah notified local authorities of Clegg's purchase of the one-way plane ticket from Kennedy Airport in New York to Berlin, Germany, set to depart on Oct. 14.

Police located the bodies of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid on April 21 in a wooded area off the Marsh Loop Trail, part of the Broken Ground Trail System in Concord, less than a half mile from the Reids' home at the Alton Woods apartment complex. The two had moved there three years ago.

The day before, police investigating the couple's disappearance encountered Clegg at a campsite in the woods. He identified himself to police as "Arthur Kelly," according to the affidavit. He had several cans of Mountain Dew Code Red soda — which would become important information as police tracked Clegg down over the course of months.

Clegg faces charges punishable by not less than 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life.

Any connection between Clegg and the Reids remains unknown.

Who is Logan Clegg?

Through an investigation, detectives discovered Clegg had traveled to multiple European countries in 2021 before ending up living in a tent in the woods about a half-mile away from the Reids' Concord home.

He started working at the Loudon Road McDonald's in Concord on Nov. 19, 2021, and bought a four-person tent from Walmart, also on Loudon Road, on Nov. 28. In the past, police in the area had noticed a well-kept camp site with a single tent padlocked and a pair of "boots neatly placed in front of the front of the door."

On April 21, the day after police ran into "Arthur Kelly" on the trail, the bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found.

On April 22, police found Kelly's tent site abandoned. Police searched the surveillance system at a nearby Walmart for Mountain Dew purchases in an attempt to track him down. A person matching his description was named "Mountain Dew Man" by police, but couldn't be confirmed as Arthur Kelly because he was wearing a mask.

A witness walking her dog on the day the Reids were shot multiple times told police she heard five shots in the woods and minutes later ran into "a young man standing on the trail looking to her right into the woods." He had the appearance of a "street person" or homeless person, she said.

Police later found SIG Luger 9mm shell casings at a tent site, which the state police forensics lab determined were fired from the same gun, according to the affidavit.

Detectives recovered 155 small propane tanks, 47 soda cans (Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola) and other evidence from a "burnt tent site." Multiple spent SIG Luger shell casings also were found at what was believed to be a makeshift shooting range.

Tracks to Vermont

Police were able to track down Clegg's purchases at the Walmart, including the tent. Most of the purchases were cash, but police discovered 12 transactions made with five different credit or debit cards.

On Sept. 13, police determined Clegg's name from purchases made on bulksupplement.com.

A booking photo for a shoplifting arrest in August 2020 in Utah matched the surveillance photos of "Mountain Dew Man." Police recovered two handguns reported stolen as part of two different arrests in Utah that year.

From the booking photo, Concord Detective Garrett Lemoine identified Clegg as the person he met on the trail. A manager at the Concord McDonald's also matched the photo to Clegg.

"She described Clegg as quiet with no friends, and stated that she came to consider that he was homeless as he appeared to be living out of his backpack," the affidavit read.

No surveillance footage of "Mountain Dew Man" was found after April 20, according to the affidavit.

Clegg created a "burner email" using the Arthur Kelly alias, but he used Logan Clegg for his online purchases, according to the affidavit.

Police found out Clegg had purchased a Greyhound bus ticket from Boston to the Burlington, Vermont, airport.

After pinging his cell phone to determine his location, police found Clegg at the South Burlington Public Library on Oct. 12 and took him into custody.

Clegg denied staying near the Reids' Alton Woods apartment complex, sleeping in a tent, shopping at Walmart, using the "Arthur Kelly" alias or being involved in the murders.

An Ozark Trail tent in the woods near the University of Vermont campus used by Clegg matched a second tent he bought at the Concord Walmart.

Police also found a loaded Glock 17 handgun with one round of SIG Luger 9mm ammunition, two boxes of the same ammunition and a U.S. Postal Service package with the name Arthur Kelly. A store in Barre, Vermont, confirmed selling the gun to Kelly. Delivery records show the ammunition was sent to a "general delivery address in Concord, NH," according to the affidavit.

The unfired shells were sent to the New Hampshire State Police forensic lab.

"The lab compared the casing recovered from the Burnt Tent Site, the crime scene and the test firing of Clegg's Glock 17," the affidavit read. "Based on the lab's analysis of the markings on the casings, the lab concluded that Clegg's Glock 17 was the source of the spent shell casings at both the crime scene and at the Burnt Tent Site."

The Boston Globe previously reported that Clegg "stabbed a man to death during a random encounter four years ago in Spokane, Washington, where authorities concluded he acted in self-defense, according to police reports."

