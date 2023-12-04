Documents detail cost, possible construction date for new Masterson Station school

A new public elementary school planned for Greendale Road in Masterson Station will cost $41.9 million, according to Fayette County Public Schools documents on Monday’s school board planning agenda.

Project design must begin now if the school is to open in 2026, the documents say.

The approximately 80,818 square foot building would serve 750 students in grades kindergarten through 5.

The Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously in February to acquire 14 acres of land at 1345 Greendale Road to build a new elementary school and eventually a new middle school, too. Officials at the time said the purchase allows FCPS to be well-positioned to anticipate and accommodate growth in the Masterson Station area.

The newest elementary school in the district is Brenda Cowan Elementary School, which opened in August 2019. Since then, the school district opened a new Tates Creek High School building in 2022 and has begun construction on a new middle school in Hamburg.

This is a developing story and may be updated.