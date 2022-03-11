Documents: 'Devastated' owner of Cameo nightclub turned to gambling after mass shooting

After the mass shooting five years ago at the Cameo nightclub, its owner Julian Rodgers was devastated, his attorney said.

Rodgers turned to “casino gambling” and lost “a considerable amount of money.”

At the time, Rodgers’ primary source of income had been Cameo, which immediately closed after the shooting. Making his situation worse: His financial and bookkeeping records “were a mess,” his attorney, Richard Goldberg, said in documents filed in advance of Rodgers’ sentencing.

That’s why he filed a false income tax return for 2017, Goldberg said. According to prosecutors, Rodgers underreported his income by at least $105,000.

Rodgers, who pleaded guilty last year to a federal tax charge as well as a gun charge, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to three years of probation.

Rodgers, 46, has owned and managed restaurants, nightclubs and concert venues in the Cincinnati area. Since 2015, he has managed the Treehouse bar in Over-the-Rhine, according to Goldberg. He also has managed another Over-the-Rhine bar and restaurant, Copa, for about a year and a half.

According to Goldberg: Rodgers also opened the concert venue, OTR Live, as well as a seafood restaurant in Springdale called Mango’s Tropical Oasis. Rodgers has purchased two properties – in Springdale and the College Hill area – he intends to convert into restaurants.

In addition, according to Goldbberg, Rodgers is a mentor for youth and participates in a program through Dohn Community High School intended to motivate students.

Goldberg said Rodgers is extremely proud of an annual food festival he started several years ago, Cincy Soul – the Black Taste. It features food trucks along a Downtown street.

Rodgers now is doing extremely well, Goldberg said. He has a new accountant who handles his finances. And he continues to give back to the community, Goldberg said.

“He has several successful business entities, and even plans for expansion,” Goldberg said. “And he continues to give back to the community with his charitable work.”

The gun charge surrounded two guns in Rodgers home that he voluntarily disclosed when he was being interviewed by law enforcement. He was prohibited from possessing guns because of a decades- old felony conviction for receiving stolen property.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Julian Rodgers, owner of Cameo, sentenced on federal tax, gun charges