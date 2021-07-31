Documents divulge name of man injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer

Karla Ward
·3 min read

Court documents provide a description of what police say led up to a shooting in which law enforcement officers injured a homicide suspect at a Lexington home Wednesday.

The man who was shot is identified as Brandon Dockery, according to documents filed in Fayette District Court in a related case.

Police said in the court documents that when they went to a home on the 1600 block of Thirlstane Court and made contact with Dockery at the front door, he kept “his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon” and “continued to ignore officer’s commands.”

Dockery can be heard saying “I don’t want to die,” on body camera footage, police said in the documents.

“A taser was initially deployed at Dockery, followed by an exchange of gunfire,” police said. “Dockery eventually exited the residence and sat on the porch until he was provided first aid. He was found to be in possession of a black handgun that was jammed when it was secured. This leads investigators to believe that Dockery fired his firearm until the jam occurred.”

The information was included in a criminal complaint charging Courtney Jade Brown, 26, with first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension in connection with Dockery’s apprehension.

Dockery, 31, was wanted in connection with the murder of Raymar Webb, who was found shot in a parking lot downtown in June.

The complaint against Brown states that officers and federal agents were doing surveillance at Brown’s residence on Thirlstane Court after learning that Dockery had been in contact with Brown recently and had been “staying there regularly since June.”

When they saw Brown leave Wednesday morning, Lexington police immediately stopped her at the Speedway at New Circle and Meadow Lane.

During an interview with a detective from the U.S. Marshal’s Service at the gas station, Brown said she didn’t know where Dockery was and lied when asked if he was at her home, the complaint states.

Officers went back to the residence immediately after talking with Brown and found Dockery there, the complaint states.

Brown, 26, of London, was arrested Thursday and released later the same afternoon, court records show.

Lexington police said previously that they were trying to assist the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant charging the man with murder when the shooting occurred, but they have declined to release Dockery’s name or the name of the Lexington officer who fired shots. It is unclear whether U.S. Marshals also fired on Dockery. Kentucky State Police are investigating the case and have also declined to release further details.

Police have said he was taken to a local hospital and served with a murder warrant. The Fayette County Detention Center website did not indicate that Dockery was being held there as of Friday night.

The Lexington officer involved was placed on paid administrative assignment. That’s standard practice for officers who are involved in shootings, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said previously.

